17 comfortable and loose beach dresses that can keep you cool in the heat

Summer is not over yet! There is still plenty of time to organize a last minute beach trip before the end of the season. The perfect beach dress is an absolute must for any oceanside outing, and we’ve rounded up all the best styles for you to shop!

Whether you are looking for something super simple and casual or a more chic dress, all of these beach dresses will look great and keep you cool in the summer sun! Many of these looks can also be worn outside of the beach if you are going for a weekend brunch with your girls or getting ready for a date. End summer in style with these handy dresses!

17 light and loose summer beach dresses

1. According to buyers, this simple mini dress with ruffles MIXED is the ultimate compliment magnet!

2. Buttoned beach shirts as this one from BSub-search are a chic and effortless way to cover up your swimsuit!

3. We love the tropical palm leaf print on this simple camisole dress Shawhuw!

4. Not only that flying GOOD KIDS short dress has adjustable spaghetti straps, it is also equipped with pockets!

5. This Romwe off shoulder dress has a versatile design that you can dress up or dress up!

6. For an ultra light beach dress, this pure concealment of Avidlove is a fabulous choice!

7. loved each other this Ekouaer tunic cover it’s slightly sheer, so you can try layering it over a bodycon dress if you want to wear it outside of the beach!

8. The ruffle detail along the neckline and sleeves this Milumia off-the-shoulder dress is so perfectly feminine!

9. For a super discreet look, this Romwe tank dress is one of our absolute favorites!

ten. This strapless chiffon wrap dress Lrady is the epitome of the vibrations of the goddess!

11. The strapless look of this CinShein midi dress is also beyond adorable, and you can wear it from the beach to weekend brunch!

12. Were totally digging this seriously oversized shirt dress BSub-search anyone with a flair for the dramatic will be obsessed!

13. Live your best bohemian-chic life in this Urban CoCo tunic dress with luminous print!

14. Buyers say this casual dress Meenew is flattering on tons of different body types!

15. If maxi dresses are your thing, this GRECERELLE number is definitely worth checking out!

16. We’re totally drooling over the whimsical vibes of this bare back A. We live mini dress!

17. This tank top dress pinzik has bangs along the hem, and it’s practically made for the beach!

