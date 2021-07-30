Fashion
Olympic dress codes confuse, annoy some
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) We’ve all heard of the days when women had to wear long skirts to play tennis, or when men could only wear white on golf courses.
Those days are gone, but there are still some dress codes in sports, especially Olympic sports, that might surprise you.
Golf
Golf.com refers to the dress code of the Olympic golf site as “a ransom demand for golf hipsters”. Jackets are compulsory, except in the middle of summer when they become “optional”. You can actually wear shorts, as long as they end just above the knee and are worn with high socks. Absolutely no cargo shorts are allowed, as well as mini skirts.
The rules continue, at one point banning long-sleeved underlays that don’t match those worn over and, of course, no sneakers or sandals on the fairways.
Beach handball
Beach handball isn’t even an Olympic sport yet, but one of the biggest uniform debates of the year got even bigger when pop superstar Pink got involved. The Norwegian women’s team competed by wearing fitted shorts instead of the rule-prescribed bikini bottoms, and each member of the team was fined the euro equivalent of nearly $ 200. Pink stepped in and offered to pay the fines, which made an already high-profile incident even more significant. It is believed that rule changes are imminent.
Women’s Gymnastics
Women’s gymnastics has long been a sore point for those who advocate equality of clothing and uniformity and freedom in sport. The German women’s team entered the competition in Tokyo wearing full body suits instead of the traditional leotard. Team member Elisabeth Seitz said The Washington Post that “We wanted to show that every woman, everyone, should decide what to wear.
In the modern Games, men have always competed in shorts and a tight shirt or leotard, depending on the event and their choice. In the early 20th century, women wore what looked a lot like shorts and a t-shirt, but the invention of nylon and spandex ushered in the era of tight-fitting uniforms.
Aquatic
While the attire of swimmers has been the subject of debate for decades, the latest controversy revolves around headgear. Recognizing that dark swimmers often have natural hair that does not fit into a normal swim cap, a black-owned company called Soul Cap has released an eponymous product designed to fit natural hair perfectly in the same way as Conventional swim caps are snug. at the head of the swimmer.
The International Swimming Federation, or FINA, has banned Soul Cap because it does not follow the “natural shape of the head.” The resulting backlash led FINA to reconsider its decision.
Beach volleyball
Despite what you may have heard or read on the internet, beach volleyball players are not required to wear bikinis. In fact, there are four completely different uniform choices for players, although teams need to agree that all members wear the same outfit.
So why do most gamers go to the beach in bikinis that seem to leave little to the imagination? It’s very simple: the sand gets stuck in the one-piece wetsuits, and the bikinis allow players the most freedom of movement. Plus, it’s hot on the beach and the less fabric players wear when diving, securing, and spiking, the better. The bikini is more faithful to the history of beach volleyball, which originated from competitions on the sand in Rio, Hawaii and, of course, Southern California.
As long as there are uniforms for the sport and as long as there are gender differences in what we humans wear, there will be some sort of controversy over the rules and why.
What doesn’t change is that the Olympics are where countries are going to let their best compete with the best in the rest of the world, and being an Olympic champion is a crowning glory, whether you’re wearing a bodysuit, a bikini. or boxing gloves. .
