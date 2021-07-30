What the Gucci House Trailer Means for Fashion

The liberation of Gucci HouseThe official s posters made a lot of noise yesterday, but now that the movie’s first full-length trailer is live, it was really buzzing. Expectations for the film were already high, with the constant flow of paparazzi footage from Lady Gaga and Adam Driver and the artfully staged memorable moments, that Pastry shop.

The trailer delivers the drama and more, delivering in-movie delights to various demographics of Gaga fans, fashion fans, and Adam Driver fans in various stages of undressing. Patrizia Reggiani’s portrayal of Gagas resembles both a camp masterpiece and a serious, almost humble, interpretation of a woman on, then far beyond the edge. Driver recalled his sex appeal to present Maurizio Gucci as a shy offshoot of the Gucci family, while Jared Leto stepped up his inner ham to play Paolo Gucci, a guy who calls his purple corduroy suit Shee-ka! (This is elegant with Letos’ Italian-English accent.)

Many have wondered how the real Gucci family and the Gucci brand would react to director Ridley Scotts’ sensationalist take on a family tragedy. Patrizia Gucci, a second cousin of the murdered Maurizio, told the Associated press in April, we are really disappointed. They steal the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system … Our family has an identity, a private life. We can talk about everything, but there is a border that cannot be crossed.

The Gucci label, now owned by Kering, has said almost nothing about the imminent arrival of the films. But friends of Gucci like Leto and Salma Hayek, wife of Kerings François-Henri Pinault, appear in the film, creating small links between the brand and the production.

It seems almost certain that the on-screen intrigue will lead to increased interest in Gucci. Other content creators have been betting on the synergies between Hollywood and fashion since the start of the year: After Halston, Netflix has partnered with the brand on a capsule, while Gossip Girl incorporates real fashion brands like Christopher John Rogers and Loewe as plot points. Pie crust collars and mutton patterned knits gained popularity after The crown too much. Gucci, the brand, will she find ways to capitalize on the Gucci family drama? Maybe it doesn’t need to be so blunt: Gucci is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with launches, activations and celebrations around the world. Its November 3 parade in Los Angeles, scheduled with the annual LACMA gala, will anticipate the films’ release by just two weeks. There’s a good chance you’ll see Lady Gaga in the front row.