ACLU Urges St. Johns County School Dress Code Change





The ACLU letter says the proposed dress code revisions continue to contain terms that will have a discriminatory impact on female students.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the St. Johns County School Board to make sweeping dress code changes in its student code of conduct. In a letter to the board, the ACLU applauds the recent decision of the St. Johns County School District to adopt a gender-neutral dress code policy, but says many other issues need to be addressed as part of the process. politics. “Based on information and reports from affected students and families, it appears that school officials in the school district have selectively applied the dress code to girls in a way that reinforces heinous gender stereotypes,” the letter said. The letter goes on to say that selective enforcement violates several laws, including the Fourteenth Amendment, Title IX, the Florida Constitution and the Florida Educational Equity Act. In June, the school district formed a dress code committee after months of efforts by students and parents to have the district change the dress code policy, which they say is sexist and discriminatory. It came to the nation’s attention after dozens of photos in the Bartram Trail high school yearbook were altered to cover girls’ chests and shoulders, though the girls said they weren’t given never said their outfits violated the dress code on photo day. RELATED: 5 Facts to Know About the St. Johns County School Yearbook Controversy The ACLU letter says the proposed dress code revisions continue to contain terms that will have a discriminatory impact on female students, such as “unrealistic limits on the length of stockings.” “Such a biased app harms all students, regardless of gender, but has particularly damaging impacts on transgender, non-binary, and non-gender-conforming girls and students,” the letter said. Public records show that 83% of dress code violations at St. Johns County schools and 90% at Bartram Trail High School were among female students. “We therefore urge you not only to revise the dress code policy to immediately remove all gender-specific terms, but also to remove provisions that reflect and reinforce gender stereotypes, revise or drop the ‘Dress For Success’ program. To take steps to solicit additional feedback and feedback from students and parents regarding their experiences with the dress code, and to implement longer-term measures such as providing guidance and training to school staff and teachers. administrators to guard against a new discriminatory application, ”the letter said. Scroll down to see the letter in its entirety. RELATED: St. Johns County School Board to Consider Dress Code Changes at Tuesday’s Workshop

