Top Nordstroms 2021 Anniversary Men’s Underwear, Swimwear & Socks Deals From $ 6
The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary sale is well underway and people are looking for the best offers they can be found on everyday essentials. For guys, now is the best time to shop for high quality staple items like underwear, undershirts, and socks.
Until August 8, the men’s fashion deals at Nordstrom are pretty crazy. Of epic deals on boots, sneakers and dress shoes to essentials for men like graphic t-shirts, jeans and dress shirts, There are so many choices.
If you’d rather focus on upgrading basics like underwear and socks, get top-selling options from brands like Calvin klein, Ralph Lauren polo shirt, Tommy Jean, adidas, Nordstrom Men’s Store and more for as low as $ 6.
Check out these offers from Nordstroms 2021 anniversary sale below, divided into three categories: underwear, undershirts and tank tops, and socks.
Underwear Deals
Calvin Klein Performance Boxers, Pack of 5, $ 42.90 (original $ 68)
Pack of 3 Polo Ralph Lauren cotton boxers, $ 24.90 (Original $ 42.50)
Calvin Klein Performance Boxer Shorts in Black, 5 Pack, $ 42.90 (original $ 68)
Nordstrom Classic Fit Boxers, 3-Pack, $ 24.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Boxers, 5 Pack, $ 39.90 (Original $ 59.50)
Calvin Klein Steel Micro Boxers, Pack of 3, $ 39.90 (Original $ 59.50)
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack, $ 19.90 (Original $ 34.50)
Tommy John Cool Striped Cotton Boxer Briefs, $ 24.90 (original $ 36)
Polo Ralph Lauren Matching Performance Boxers, 5-Pack, $ 39.90 (Original $ 59.50)
Offers on undershirts and tank tops
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton T-Shirts, 4-Pack, $ 34.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Neck T-Shirts, 5 Pack, $ 39.90 (Original $ 59.50)
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts, 4-Pack, $ 24.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Tommy John Second Skin Deep V-Neck Micromodal Undershirt, $ 27.90 (original $ 43)
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Sports Tank Tops, 4-Pack, $ 21.90 (Original $ 34.50)
Tommy John Second Skin Crewneck Undershirt, $ 27.90 (original $ 43)
Nordstrom Trim Fit Crewneck Tee in Supima Cotton, 4-Pack, $ 24.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Socks Deals
Nordstrom Crew Socks, 3 Pack, $ 5.90 (original $ 10)
Adidas Trefoil Crew Socks, 6 Pack, $ 13.90 (original $ 20)
Nordstrom ribbed wool-blend dress socks, $ 7.90 (Original $ 12.50)
Adidas Trefoil No Show Socks, 6 Pack, $ 13.90 (original $ 20)
Nordstrom Men’s Cotton Blend Socks, $ 7.90 (Original $ 12.50)
Adidas Superlite Super No-Show Performance Socks, 6 Pack, $ 13.90 (original $ 20)
Nordstrom socks, pack of 3, $ 5.90 (original $ 10)
