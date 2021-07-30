Hawks happy to open preseason football camp the traditional way | Nvdaily

FRONT ROYAL Skylines football team were able to kick off their preseason camp the way head coach Heath Gilbert planned on Thursday, a nice return to normal for the Hawks after the unique campaign of the season last played during a pandemic.

In a typical year, the first days of Skylines practice, which take place before teachers show up for work for the upcoming school year, include two field sessions each day, coupled with time spent. in the boardroom to study and discuss in detail the things the Hawks will be happening on the training ground. The past seasons structure a condensed six-game regular-season season that took place not in the typical fall time slot, but from February through April, prohibiting Skyline from following that preseason formula.

A return to a regular schedule, which for members of the Virginia High School League began on Thursday with the first day of training, was certainly a good start for Skyline, Gilbert said after his team’s first training session. the new season.

It was fun having a camp like it’s supposed to be (with) the two days, having time in the meeting room with the kids before going to the field to show them what we want to do said Gilbert, who noted that the Hawks will have seven days of training before teachers show up for work. We film our main concepts over the summer through these summer practices and then draw it on the board and watch it on film, they see it in their playbooks, so we have three forms of learning what was supposed to do at the same time and I think that’s great, super important. Last year we were very lucky to get away with (not having) this because we had a veteran squad. This year we need that time, so it’s big for us.

No longer a veteran team, Skyline lost 15 seniors from the 2021 spring squad who went 5-2, won the North West District title in Class 3 and secured a spot in the half. Region 3B final, including six of the seven Hawks who were voted first or second team all regions.

Gilbert said that on Thursday Skylines coaching staff called for a show of hands for players who started a game for the Hawks last spring.

Five guys put up their hands, Gilbert said, adding that we have lots of opportunities for the kids to show what they can do.

That five-man squad didn’t include senior quarterback Blake Appleton, who started as a sophomore in 2019 but missed last year after tearing his ACL. Appleton is back and will be back in charge of the Hawks’ offense this season, a boost for a unit that lost most of its statistical output just a few months ago.

Gilbert said that while fatigue during the Thursday afternoon defensive session revealed that some players did not make the summer program the way they should have, Skylines’ offensive execution on Thursday morning was also good than ever.

They looked sharp. We’ve had very few busts, and with Blake’s return he’s been precise in what he does and puts the ball where it needs to be. The ball barely touched the ground, Gilbert said. It was a good first day.

Appleton and his senior colleague Ethan Caperton agreed, and Appleton was probably a little happier than most to find a sense of familiarity this week after all the craziness of the past year.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a team, I just put on a helmet, pads and crampons, just do normal things that I haven’t been able to do in a long enough time, Appleton said. Glad to be back here doing what I love.

The leadership of senior Skylines and others with college playing experience, Appleton noted, will be more important than anything else as the Hawks look to younger players to fill in the gaps left by losing degrees.

We just have to take all these kids under our wing and show them the right way to do things and just be there for them. If they have any questions, we have to help them. Just be a team and I think there is a lot we can accomplish, said Appleton. You have a lot of new faces, a lot of guys don’t know what they’re up to or what to expect, so you have to help them along the way. Especially if we are to be successful, we need everyone to be on the same page.

The Hawks are hoping that the short interval between seasons, just over three months this year, as opposed to the traditional eight months, will help these young players grow. Gilbert said the Skylines varsity junior team competed last spring under the mantra that the season was their version of the spring ball to prepare for the varsity level, although he acknowledged that participation in the offseason would have could be better between seasons.

I feel like everything should click more because we didn’t have that space to lose everything we were learning, so everything is like staying in our heads. We should be good the first week, said Caperton, who replaced Appleton as quarterback in the spring and now returns to receiver and, with second student Aidan Vaught, will try to make up for some of the offensive production. lost upon graduation. .

Caperton added that the Hawks are driven by the fact that they are the reigning district champions.

It motivates you to do the same, he said. It’s harder because we lost so many people last year, but it makes you want to start over even more, especially since it’s your senior year.