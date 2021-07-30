The Green Red Carpet Dress, in partnership with TENCEL and CLO, is launching its largest and most innovative competition for young and established designers to experiment with virtual design technologies

LONDON July 30, 2021 Red Carpet Green DressTM (RCGD) launches the RCGD 2021 Global Design Competition in partnership with TENCELTM and CLO. Founded by environmentalist Suzy Amis Cameron over ten years ago, the international design competition is open to talented designers over the age of 21. their sustainable path, the 2021 competition is open to anyone interested or passionate about sustainable development.

With a focus on sustainable textile innovations with the TENCEL brand, designers can submit their entry via rcgdglobal.com from July 30 to August 23, 2021. Winners will be selected by an international panel of design experts. Construction of the winning designs will take place this fall and will be created as one-off pieces in CLO’s state-of-the-art, realistic 3D clothing simulation software. Created from world-renowned TENCEL brand fibers – botanically sourced and biodegradable – each sustainable piece will be worn by an RCGD Ambassador from the fashion and media world at this year’s RCGD event. Physically and powerfully assisting digital life with CLO software to an audience of the world’s most passionate sustainability voices, this year’s event will showcase the power of sustainable design using fabrics made with TENCEL fibers or TENCEL Luxe filament with a spotlight on key environmental themes such as regeneration, circularity and decarbonization.

In addition to the exhibition opportunity, access to the RCGD network of sustainability pioneers and talent, the design competition prize will include corporate mentorship, monetary prize and gifts for partners.

The RCGD 2021 event in partnership with TENCEL and CLO will also finally present the winning designs of the 2020 competition by Sanah Sharma Mehra (Chennai, India) and Jasmine Kelly Rutherford (New York, United States) after the postponement of the pre-event. RCGD Oscars in early 2021 to comply with global COVID-19 security protocols.

The campaign proudly works in partnership with TENCEL, the Lenzing Group’s specialty textile brand, covering fiber offerings of specialty textile products for the red carpet, everyday wear and home. The TENCEL product brand portfolio sets a new evolutionary step in terms of durability, functional benefits, natural comfort and responds to distinctive everyday use or application. TENCEL Brand Modal and Lyocell Fibers and TENCEL Luxe Lyocell Filament Yarns are produced through environmentally friendly production processes and are compostable and biodegradable, so can fully return to nature.

RCGD also proudly works with CLO, the industry-leading 3D garment design software that enables garment designers and brands to easily and accurately create digital garments. With its user-friendly workflow and state-of-the-art fabric simulation algorithm, CLO gives brands the ability to instantly see their designs come to life, while reducing sample delivery time to just 27 hours.

The emerging design community is one of the most exciting and rewarding to work with – brimming with immense talent, inspiring creativity, and inspiring hope. We’re excited to work with TENCEL to showcase the future of sustainable textiles, and with CLO to showcase the future of design creativity through software. This year’s competition will give 2 lucky winners the opportunity to broaden their horizons and be part of our network of leaders in space. I’m excited and can’t wait to see the final winning designs!

– Samata Pattinson, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress.

We are excited to continue our partnership with Red Carpet Green DressTM this year and look forward to being inspired by the innovative ideas we will see. By bringing together young and established talent, we hope to encourage more designers to take proactive action to build a more eco-friendly fashion world by experimenting with sustainable materials, like TENCEL brand fibers, in their designs. As we continue to lay the foundation for a more sustainable fashion future, eco-friendly materials and timeless fashion pieces will become the primary choice of designers, brands and consumers.

– Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing and Branding, Lenzing AG.

As the first partner of Red Carpet Green DressTM, we are very excited to partner with them in their annual global design competition and to be the exclusive provider of 3D technology powering the digital twin of the winning garments. We believe technology is the answer to help designers and businesses operate more sustainably and hope that contest entrants will be inspired to integrate CLO into their current and future processes to truly amplify their creativity and expand. their ability to experiment with designs in a socially responsible manner. way.

– Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion

The Red Carpet Green DressTM was designed in response to the growing need for sustainable fashion. Faced with a lack of ethical fashion choices as she attended the world premieres of her husband James Cameron’s Avatar, campaign founder Suzy Amis Cameron decided it was time for a change. She created a design competition that challenged emerging and established designers across the world to create long-lasting, Oscar-worthy dresses, thus fulfilling the criteria for the green dress to meet the obvious need for greater sustainability in industry.

The price:

The winning designers will be announced in September 2021.

The price includes :

The opportunity to dress top talent in the fashion and media industry for a high profile moment on the red carpet

The opportunity to present their work to an audience of sustainability leaders and innovators

A monetary reward

Spend time with RCGD Campaign Founder Suzy Amis Cameron

Business mentoring with Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD

An invitation to join the 2021 red carpet green dress event

The judges:

Suzy Amis Cameron, Founder – A recognized environmental leader, business pioneer, mother of five and new grandmother, Suzy Amis Cameron is committed to caring for our wild and living Earth, with an emphasis on healthy foods. herbal to fight against climate change. In 2009, she launched Red Carpet Green DressTM, a global sustainable fashion campaign showcasing eco-friendly clothing on the red carpet in partnership with the Oscars. RCGD also co-creates sustainable clothing with international luxury fashion brands.

Harold Weghorst is Vice President of Global Marketing and Branding, Lenzing AG, and leads the company’s international marketing and branding efforts for the TENCEL and TENCEL Luxe brands. A leader and visionary in brand marketing and strategic brand management, Weghorst brings with him over 25 years of experience managing global retail companies and brands. Weghorst was the driving force behind the transformation of the TENCEL brand from a B2B offering into a household name. He is committed to making sustainability a mainstream discussion in the fashion world.

Micaela Erlanger is a famous fashion designer based in New York City. Her work has been seen on the world’s biggest red carpets and in the pages of top fashion publications around the world. As one of the industry’s most sought-after celebrity stylists, Erlanger has made his unprecedented rise to styling power and has been featured by Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harpers Bazaar, and many other publications. Having been repeatedly named one of The Hollywood Reporter ‘s Most Powerful Stylists, a position she has held since 2014. Her various top clients include Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyongo, Common, Diane Kruger, Sigourney Weaver and Amanda Hearst to name a few. little.

Abrima Erwiah (Accra | New York), along with actress and activist Rosario Dawson, is the co-founder of Studio. One Eighty Nine, a handcrafted lifestyle brand and social enterprise that is currently a recipient of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2021. Studio 189 focuses on empowerment, job creation and education support and vocational training. Erwiah is an undergraduate and graduate professor at Parsons University and was the former director of global communications for Bottega Veneta. Erwiah is the founder of Fashion Our Future, a campaign focused on voter registration and participation that aims to harness the power of fashion to engage under-represented communities in the political process. She has received prestigious awards including FIT Changemaker, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Emerging Designer and CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability.

