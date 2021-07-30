The ultimate guide from tennis clothing from history to the perfect footwear





In Burning Questions, we expertly answer your urgent (and less urgent) questions on topics related to fashion and style. 1. Where do tennis whites come from and are they still a thing? We have to thank (or blame) the Victorians for white tennis, the sporting riff of ivory clothing that gave status to men and women in high society at the time. As white clothes got dirty quickly and required staff to keep them spotless, they telegraphed the privilege. While lawn tennis in the late 19th century was first played with silk evening gowns and darker full suits, the cool, indulgent, and statutory white began its ascent when the sport grew more. rigorous and more competitive. Another reason: white hides sweat, and women who were obviously sweating weren’t considered feminine, said Nicole Markham, curator at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. She calls white sexist, classist and misogynist. The Whites endured for the women and men (who were the only players at the inaugural Wimbledon tournament in 1877). This famous tennis tradition still demands predominantly white clothing, which can only be accented with a minimum of colorful trim, as many private clubs in the United States do. Club & Court, an American line launched during the Covid, has met with great success with whites. These are our bestsellers, said co-founder Kristin Nevins. They keep you cool on the pitch and are a must-have … for any player, from beginner to pro.

