Harlem Woman’s mobile fashion business thrives on local small business grant – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – The pandemic has hurt so many small businesses, forcing some to close. But a Harlem woman with strong passion and a dream was able to thrive with her mobile fashion business. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, this is in part thanks to a local grant that also brings relief and hope to dozens of similar businesses. READ MORE: New procedure offers hope for children with rare genetic disorders like AADC deficiency “I’m living my dream,” said Sheila Black, whose store is literally on a roll. His truck for Liha is 15 meters from the famous Apollo Theater. It is filled with fun fashion. This former accountant started Liha very modestly in 2013. Her idea dates back several decades. “I had to borrow the table. I only had two sheets of fabric, which I threw on the table, put on my hosiery and was in business, ”she said. Help from friends and family and a series of micro-loans of around $ 15,000 each got her through this, allowing her to add more clothes and accessories. Because she didn’t have the high overhead costs of a brick and mortar store, she survived and expanded her business during the pandemic – and is now debt free. She has an expansion plan for Liha, but it’s not something she rushes into READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will another relief payment come this year? “I’m already starting the conversation about the Liha franchise,” Black said. “It won’t come for about five years.” “If you like what you’re doing, you’ll get there one way or another,” said Anita Trehan, chef and owner of Chaiwali. Trehan said there was no way she would hang up her apron and close her Harlem restaurant without a fight. To the rescue, a $ 10,000 grant from the Local Initiative Support Corporation of New York, aka LIS. “It was definitely a step ahead. We have helped some employees. I helped in training, ”said Trehan. Valerie White is the Executive Director of LIS, which works with corporations and other philanthropic sources and invests in minority-owned businesses. Grants of $ 10,000 were awarded to 112 New York City small businesses last year “Identify whether or not a grant or loan or a combination of these will help them sustain themselves,” White said. NO MORE NEWS: New York City rolls out $ 100 incentive to get vaccinated as CDC report warns Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox Small business owners are told dreams stay alive when you connect with the right kinds of help.

