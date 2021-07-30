Fashion
What people wear, buy when they get back to the office
Commuters, most of whom wear face masks, travel on the L train system in the Loop on July 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Johnny Reynolds has been spending part of his salary on Lululemon lately. Not for the gym, but in preparation for his return to the office.
The 27-year-old public relations professional from the Philadelphia area hopes to join his colleagues after Labor Day. Instead of heading to the costume section of the nearest department store, he fills his new wardrobe with Lululemon clothing.
“They’ve got button-down shirts, blazers, polo shirts, basically a full wardrobe of comfortable and work clothes,” Reynolds said. “I never consider wearing a suit to a meeting again.”
As Americans slowly return to the office, many are adopting a style similar to Reynolds’, which is increasingly referred to as “work hobbies,” a more assembled version of the athletic wear many already wear from the gym to the grocery store. .
For women and men, this means that the pants, even in denim, stretch more widely thanks to generous elastic belts. Tops are not tucked in and ties are optional. Women are turning to skirts and dresses that are more comfortable than fitted pants. And the sneakers and not the heels are always in the game.
It also means that the place where people buy clothes is changing. Companies like Lululemon and Athleta stand to benefit, as consumers mix athletic-style clothing into their back-to-work wardrobes. Pairing Lululemon’s iconic ABC pants with a blazer is a common example among men. Brands and department store chains, such as Nordstrom, that are associated with pre-pandemic office wardrobes are rapidly pivoting to include more casual options among fall merchandise.
While clothing categories, including dresses and shirts, like polo shirts and tunics, are expected to experience double-digit growth this year compared to last year, business suits will only increase by around 8%, according to market research firm Euromonitor.
Last year dozens of retail chains filed for bankruptcy and thousands of stores were closed, including a large number of clothing chains like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers, the owner of Men’s Wearhouse Tailored Brands and parent company of Loft Ascena. The upheaval has left consumers with fewer options when planning their trips back to the office.
“The workwear category is shrinking,” said Erin Schmidt, senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global retail and technology consulting and research firm. “It’s not really a category anymore. It used to be a Monday through Thursday costume, then a casual Friday, and those were clearly defined.”
“Today’s consumer is reinventing what it means,” Schmidt said. “The consumer is rewriting this definition of workwear. And it might take a little while for employers to figure this out.”
The accumulated pounds also cause consumers to return to the mall to buy new clothes. Those who have gained weight during the pandemic may also turn to flowing, more forgiving clothing. Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh recently said the denim maker estimates about 35% of America’s waistline has been altered in the past year.
Aaron Cutler, a partner at Hogan Lovells law firm in Washington, DC, said he wouldn’t buy new clothes until he lost his own “Covid books.”
“It’s always pretty casual in the office, but once meetings with clients start it may require wardrobe updates,” said Cutler, 41. “I will probably venture into some stores. Human interaction will be good for me.”
Meanwhile, Rahim Adatia, 47, said he has lost around 25 pounds from last March until now. The Facebook product manager in San Francisco said he bought outfits from Fila and Ted Baker to fit his now reduced height.
People enter the Goldman Sachs headquarters building in New York, United States on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Whether it is the desire for new styles or the need for new sizes, clothing sales have been increasing month after month. Transactions at clothing and clothing accessories stores in the United States increased 47.1% in June from June 2020, according to the latest Commerce Department data. And from April 2021 to June of this year, clothing sales were up 162.9% from the same period a year ago, the department said.
But the dollars were not distributed evenly.
According to a separate analysis by Coresight Research and Euromonitor, the share of formal wear in the total US clothing market fell to 24.8% last year from 31.5% in 2019, while casual wear such as sweatpants and pajamas reigned supreme. Coresight defines attire as all formal accessories, clothing, and footwear, including blazers and suits intended to be worn on the job.
For the remainder of this year and into 2022, Coresight and Euromonitor forecast that the casual wear market will dominate total spending on clothing. Even when people go back to socializing and attending events like weddings and birthdays.
Greg Shugar, owner of Beau Ties of Vermont and founder and former CEO of Tie Bar, is concerned about what the change will mean for his business and others in the industry.
“Our numbers are extremely low in tailored clothing,” Shugar said. “Our very loyal customers have told us, ‘I’m just not going to go back to work’ or ‘I’m just done wearing ties. “And that extends to all generations.”
During the pandemic, Shugar actually moved manufacturing to make face masks, which helped his business through some of the toughest months. Recently, he said, sales of masks have started to rise again as the delta variant poses an increased risk of the spread of Covid across the country.
Greg Shugar, owner of Beau Ties of Vermont and founder and former CEO of Tie Bar, began selling masks during the pandemic in an attempt to make up for lost sales.
Source: Greg Shugar
“The bespoke garment industry has suffered enough already and is now in an even worse situation,” said Shugar. “And it’s not coming back like some people think.”
Already, some companies, including costume maker Brooks Brothers, have started to pivot. Upon emerging from bankruptcy, the brand was acquired by Sparc, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group. Last year, Brooks Brothers launched its first collection of activewear and casual wear. Banana Republic, which is owned by Gap, also recently launched an athleisure liner called BR Sport.
“There are big implications for retailers and manufacturers on the assortment side,” said Kristin Kohler Burrows, senior director of Alvarez & Marsal Consumer and Retail Group, a global consulting firm specializing in business transformation. .
“Retailers definitely need more casual items,” she said. “What customers won’t want to sacrifice is feeling comfortable in their clothes.”
MMLaFleur, a professional clothing brand for women, calls the new office wardrobe a form of “hybrid closet”.
The retailer now offers a week guide on his site for outfit options, as her clients prepare for the “new normal.” “It can be difficult sometimes trying to dress for the office and work from home,” the blog read.
Monday, she proposed a more casual look a “jardigan” (half jacket, half cardigan) and sneakers to work from home after the weekend. Tuesday requires a higher look for a day at the office, according to MMLaFleur. But come Wednesday, you’re home in a cozy sweater.
“The longer you are in the office and the more white-collar office work you have, the more professional items you will have in your closet,” Burrows said. “But not as much as before the pandemic.”
MMLaFleur envisions a world where many office workers divide their time between home and office. The spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which causes an increase in the number of new cases of Covid, also raises the possibility of delayed return-to-work plans, or a situation where employees are working from the desk when cases are low and fall. withdraw home when cases increase.
Clothing company Lands’ End has seen increased demand for its sportswear and swimwear this summer. Sales of nightwear and shirts in knit and stretch fabrics are also strong relative to other categories, according to CEO Jerome Griffith.
“People are a little more comfortable in their work environment, whether it’s at home or in the office, and you won’t see these trends change,” Griffith said in an interview. “People won’t get any less comfortable again.”
Here’s what people say they buy when they return or think about returning to the office.
Liza Amlani, 46, retail strategist in Canada:
Leggings never go away. I see a lot of them, for myself and when I meet clients, because I started to meet people because the terraces are open.
People aren’t really back in their heels yet. I wore wedge shoes the other day, so I’m making myself comfortable in them.
Jason Press, 48, general manager of an auto garage in Chicago:
We are back to normal. It’s business attire at Murgado Automotive.
I just shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, one of the few stores that still has real work clothes, suits and ties. Their inventory went quickly. … I bought Ferragamo shoes. I have a closer full of casual and business casual, and now I need some real extra work clothes, so that was the goal. My wife and kids also went shopping.
Sean Long, 34, research associate at an investment management firm in St. Louis, Missouri:
From May we are back to business casual Monday through Thursday and then we can wear jeans on Friday assuming we don’t have a business or client meeting where a different dress code is warranted.
Business meetings, for the most part, I didn’t notice any connection. I suspect that once the face-to-face meetings and presentations more, the links will come back.
My wife and I didn’t do much window shopping; we just went to two stores, and they had it or not and we left.
Gene Miller, 48, public relations professional from Indianapolis, Indiana:
First day back in the office after Covid-19 restrictions and parental leave, and I’m wearing a new dress.
We have a casual dress code. I also lost 15 pounds. I shopped at the J.Crew, Banana Republic, Gap and Nordstrom sales.
Manjul Gupta, 38, associate professor at Florida International University:
When I realized I had to teach an MBA business class, the first thing I opened my closet to look for was my blazer jacket.
I like Express, Banana Republic, and from time to time Macy’s. I hate to say it, but Amazon has it all too. I have used Amazon Wardrobe before.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/what-people-are-wearing-buying-as-they-head-back-to-the-office.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]