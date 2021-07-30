What people wear, buy when they get back to the office

Commuters, most of whom wear face masks, travel on the L train system in the Loop on July 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Johnny Reynolds has been spending part of his salary on Lululemon lately. Not for the gym, but in preparation for his return to the office.

The 27-year-old public relations professional from the Philadelphia area hopes to join his colleagues after Labor Day. Instead of heading to the costume section of the nearest department store, he fills his new wardrobe with Lululemon clothing.

“They’ve got button-down shirts, blazers, polo shirts, basically a full wardrobe of comfortable and work clothes,” Reynolds said. “I never consider wearing a suit to a meeting again.”

As Americans slowly return to the office, many are adopting a style similar to Reynolds’, which is increasingly referred to as “work hobbies,” a more assembled version of the athletic wear many already wear from the gym to the grocery store. .

For women and men, this means that the pants, even in denim, stretch more widely thanks to generous elastic belts. Tops are not tucked in and ties are optional. Women are turning to skirts and dresses that are more comfortable than fitted pants. And the sneakers and not the heels are always in the game.

It also means that the place where people buy clothes is changing. Companies like Lululemon and Athleta stand to benefit, as consumers mix athletic-style clothing into their back-to-work wardrobes. Pairing Lululemon’s iconic ABC pants with a blazer is a common example among men. Brands and department store chains, such as Nordstrom, that are associated with pre-pandemic office wardrobes are rapidly pivoting to include more casual options among fall merchandise.

While clothing categories, including dresses and shirts, like polo shirts and tunics, are expected to experience double-digit growth this year compared to last year, business suits will only increase by around 8%, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

Last year dozens of retail chains filed for bankruptcy and thousands of stores were closed, including a large number of clothing chains like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers, the owner of Men’s Wearhouse Tailored Brands and parent company of Loft Ascena. The upheaval has left consumers with fewer options when planning their trips back to the office.

“The workwear category is shrinking,” said Erin Schmidt, senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global retail and technology consulting and research firm. “It’s not really a category anymore. It used to be a Monday through Thursday costume, then a casual Friday, and those were clearly defined.”

“Today’s consumer is reinventing what it means,” Schmidt said. “The consumer is rewriting this definition of workwear. And it might take a little while for employers to figure this out.”

The accumulated pounds also cause consumers to return to the mall to buy new clothes. Those who have gained weight during the pandemic may also turn to flowing, more forgiving clothing. Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh recently said the denim maker estimates about 35% of America’s waistline has been altered in the past year.

Aaron Cutler, a partner at Hogan Lovells law firm in Washington, DC, said he wouldn’t buy new clothes until he lost his own “Covid books.”

“It’s always pretty casual in the office, but once meetings with clients start it may require wardrobe updates,” said Cutler, 41. “I will probably venture into some stores. Human interaction will be good for me.”

Meanwhile, Rahim Adatia, 47, said he has lost around 25 pounds from last March until now. The Facebook product manager in San Francisco said he bought outfits from Fila and Ted Baker to fit his now reduced height.