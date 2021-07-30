Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Forever 21 dress in ‘Sex And The City’ reboot





Carrie Bradshaw’s style encapsulated this coveted and cool New York style. the Sex and the city the character set the trends (Dior saddlebags, what do you think?) She also had a penchant for designer items like Manolo Blahnik shoes and Fendi Baguette bags, which paired well with her avant-garde identity. So when Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore a Forever 21 dress on the Sex and the city reboot, fans were shocked. Was Carrie, the ultimate style icon, in a … fast fashion brand? Parker and the cast have filmed all over New York since And just like that … so the fans were able to get a glimpse, here and there, of the costumes on the set. In a recent behind-the-scenes photo, courtesy of vigilant paparazzi, Parker was pictured wearing a paisley-print maxi dress (from Forever 21) layered over an oversized blue button-down shirt. The outfit itself was harmless, had Sex and the city fashion detectives not discover the brands, but once the secret was revealed, people had thoughts. Some Instagram users appreciated the accessibility of Bradshaw’s recent affordable look, while other fans were enraged at the original lack of taste on the reboot. So Carrie went from sleek and sexy to awkward? And the big heels since when? Instagram user @bjaleh said. Fashionable Carrie? another Instagram user, @ dlm.hearts, interviewed. Fans wondered why Carrie, who has a closet full of designer items, would go for a fast fashion retailer. The rest of Parkers ‘outfit, however, was very much in keeping with his characters’ usual fashions: a Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass bag and a pair of 275 glittering disco heels from English shoemaker Terry de Havilland. MEGA Images / GC / Getty Images While this look is one of Carry’s more polarizing sets, for those who prefer a more optimistic approaching reboot costumes, there’s one takeaway from this dress and shirt outfit. In the fall, one way to turn your summer dresses into a fall staple is to layer them with a long sleeve shirt. This will not only keep you warm once the temperatures drop, but it will also add that unexpected layering element. To recreate this look on your own in a few months, shop for some similar button up and maxi dresses below. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

