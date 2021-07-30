Albany’s men’s basketball appears to thrive off the court





On any given day, Albany’s head men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings and his Great Danes can be found in the SEFCU Arena, doing the necessary work during the summer. But basketball is more than Xs and Os, team cohesion is also crucial, which is why Killings takes it one step further with a leadership academy. What would you like to know As summer training continues, Albany’s men’s basketball is also working off the court

Coach Dwayne Killings takes his guys through a leadership academy, teaching them life lessons after basketball

Killings says investing in today’s youth is key to the future “I think it’s important to invest heavily in our children,” says Killings. “As athletes, there are so many things that we are supposed to do. You do media. Do we prepare them for success there? Do we make them grow as leaders? It’s not just a transition over wins and losses and basketball. investing in them as people. “ “The main focus is basketball, but there are things on the outside and basketball will eventually stop and what’s next,” said freshman Justin Neely. “This is what you need to be prepared for.” The Killings program connects its players to the Albanys faculty, teaches them lessons like financial literacy, and draws on motivational speakers like NCAA employee Karl Hicks, who mentored Killings in the past. “They’re here to make you better,” Hicks tells Albany players of the varsity faculty. “All you have to do is introduce yourself and enjoy what they have to offer.” “There have been a ton of people who have touched our lives and helped us grow,” says Killings. “Helped us through some very good times and some very difficult times. So now we want to make sure that our kids know what they stand for and that they know what they need to do to move the agenda forward, but also push forward. “ “Whether it’s a professional basketball player or one of our players owning a restaurant, someone else mentioned getting into the fashion industry, how do we connect those dots?” Murders adds. “It’s going to make them grow as basketball players and make them grow as men. And if we do that, we would be doing our job.” It’s an academy that players say they will be eternally grateful for. “We were given the tools to be successful,” says Neely. “Now it’s up to us to use them and go after whatever we want.” The ultimate goal is to get players to see things from a different perspective. “Don’t waste a day,” Hicks told the Albany players. “It’s passing quickly.”

