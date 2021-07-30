The Disconnect explores Texas grid failure in February in stunning ways

On the evening of February 14, Mose Buchele walked out of his Austin home to enjoy the first wave of heavy snowfall that night. Energy and environment reporter for KUT (Austin NPR station), Buchele instinctively began recording a video of the experience that captures the carefree joy many Texans felt when winter storm Uri rammed down for the first time on their quarters. But amid the sound of snowflakes falling around him and his feet cracking the freshly packed powder, the recording also captures the reporter asking a question that would soon prove to be prophetic. The big question for a lot of people right now is whether the power grids are going to hold up, he said before the clip ended.

The grid, of course, didn’t hold up in the days that followed. With temperatures dropping to single digits statewide, over 4.5 million Texans were left without power for more than five consecutive days. Many have also lost access to water in their homes and apartments. Lines of people meandered around the grocery stores whose supplies would soon run out; the dangerous roads remained full of ice; those who dared to get behind the wheel found plastic bags wrapped around petrol pumps devoid of fuel. It was a humanitarian crisis which, while leaving scars, also took root in confusion and controversy. And at the center of it was a simple question: How could this have happened in Texas, America’s energy capital?

So, Buechele got together with his colleagues at the station to address the many concerns left after the snowmelt. The result? The Disconnect: Power, Politics, and Texas Blackout, which quickly became one of the most captivating podcasts on the air since its debut on July 22.

From the start, Disconnection sets the scene by telling the story of electricity in America before zooming in on Texas. Beyond to explain Why is it the only US state with its own power grid, a seriously consequential move that left its residents stranded on an energy island during Uri, the podcast breaks down a number of otherwise obscure aspects of how Texans get their electricity. The inner workings of ERCOT, the energy fallout from the eternal Texas-California rivalry, Enron’s pivotal role in creating the high-income system that ultimately facilitated the failure of the networks Buchele and his team cover it all. The result is an informative production and engaging despite the dense (and often dizzying) subject.

As you listen to the episodes, especially the first two, you will find that they are littered with historical recordings that we have unearthed on the subject over the years. These help contextualize the problem, but they also put you in time and place where much of the energy system as we know it was developed, Buchele said in an interview with The Signal. It’s fascinating, but it’s also frustrating. Listening to the Texas legislature from over two decades ago, where they debate what might happen if the grid breaks… It hurts too much. But he was there, right in front of us.

Bucheles’ sentiment strikes a fundamental conclusion within Disconnection: Because the Texas power grid was designed to prioritize efficiency primarily, to transport as little back-up power as possible in order to maximize profits for the companies that generate it, it was just a question long before the lights go out. The warning signs had been there for years.

This sense of inevitability lurks in the background of the first two episodes, serving as a foreshadowing of what listeners know to come next. But it wasn’t until yesterday’s release of The Blackout that the podcast delved into the field events of the five-day freeze. Drawing on intimate interviews with those most affected by the storm and the blackouts that followed, the new episode paints a picture of despair, loss, anguish and helplessness. While heartbreaking to listen to, it’s also a necessary reminder of the gravity of the circumstances for millions of Texans during this time.

Putting the third episode together, listening to these people bravely tell their stories was the hardest part of it all. These tapes are so painful to hear, Buchele said. It is important to listen to them, to share their voices and experiences, knowing that there are countless more who have their own stories as of February. But it’s not always easy.

And yet, the most difficult if not the most annoying aspect of Disconnection is how little was done to tackle the Texas grid over the next five plus months. Much of this is because the system is generally confusing and inaccessible to ordinary people, Buchele said. In that vein, he hopes the production (which will explore the Texas Legislature’s inaction on this issue in future episodes) will prove to be both informative and empowering for Texans. Especially with the threat of another blackout that is perpetually looming.

More than anything else, just hope people see it, anytime politicians, pundits, or whoever tells you, hey, this stuff is just too complicated for you to figure it out. Leave it to us, this is not the case. When it comes to the electricity grid, we, the public, are the end users. We have the biggest stake of it all, he said. It comes down to helping people realize that they can understand this, that they do deserve to have a voice. When you see what’s really going on, you can start to change it.