9 best exercise dresses of 2021: Outdoor Voices, Nike

You don’t have to play tennis or golf to appreciate how versatile (and comfortable) a workout dress can be.

Sporty style has joined leggings and biker shorts as a sports staple that can be worn even on days you don’t have a scheduled workout. And it’s a trend that the fashion pros have abandoned. “I’m a huge fan of sports dresses,” said style expert Brittney Levine. Not only are they comfortable, but they flatter a range of different body types, she said.

Stylist Samantha Brown added that finding a good pair of shorts can often be a challenge for women, as many don’t offer the right amount of coverage or can ride uncomfortably. A sports dress can be a stylish alternative in hot weather. “They’re really easy and practical and there’s not a lot of thought to go into the look,” she said. “It’s not about matching a skirt and a bottom.” You can wear it straight from a workout class to a coffee date or you can put it on before going out to pick the kids up from school or run errands.

Most of them are made of a sweat-wicking and lightweight material, which makes them perfect for summer, but they’re also a great transitional piece. “There is something that looks a little more seasonally appropriate in a dress versus shorts as September approaches,” Brown said. “Even though September is technically fall, it can still be 70 or 80 degrees, so I really think we can extend these outfits for a few more months.”

For style, Levine suggests wearing a light jacket, such as a classic white or blue denim option or a sporty zipper. To complete the simple yet chic look, she recommends slipping on a pair of slides, like Birkenstocks or those cushioned sandals that are everywhere right now.

Here are nine trendy options that you can wear just about anywhere.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

“Outdoor Voices is the original,” Levine said. “They are like the first brand to come out with the sports dress.” The company first launched the style in the spring of 2018, and it’s been a hit ever since. In fact, it’s so popular that it’s often sold out. While a few colors are out of stock, you can still pick up the navy, white, and black versions. The dress has comfortable features like adjustable straps and built-in shorts with pockets.

Halara Everyday – 2-in-1 Activity Dress – Aspirant

Another brand that I love is Halara, said Levine. And she’s not the only one to #halaraeverydaydress tag has over 7 million views on TikTok. The dress checks all the boxes, it wicks sweat, breathes and is squatting resistant. Best of all, it’s available in 11 different chic colors, like moss green and blush.

Whether you’re playing a round of golf or taking a quick run at the grocery store, you’ll look super stylish in this stretch knit dress. It has an A-line silhouette and a flattering cross back. And at just $ 35, it’s one of the more affordable options.

This best-selling dress from Old Navy comes in sizes Small, Large, and Regular, so you’re sure to find one that fits your figure perfectly. It is made with moisture wicking technology that will keep you dry all day long. Plus, you won’t need to put on a bra, as the dress already has one built-in.

For a durable and on-trend take on the trend, look no further than Girlfriend Collective’s hugely popular Undress. The sweat-wicking material is made from recycled plastic water bottles. As a bonus, it’s ultralight, buttery smooth, and even has a UPF 50+ rating to keep you protected. These dresses are all I want to wear in the summer, wrote a reviewer. They are light, flattering, soft and comfortable. I’ve worn them to dinner with fun shoes, on hikes and literally just for naps at home.

Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Plus Size Dress

This dress can easily be worn for brunch or dinner with friends, but it is made from a lightweight, sporty mesh fabric that will help keep you cool and comfortable. It is also available in multiple colors and extended sizes.

This sleeveless training dress is currently the best selling tennis dress on Amazon. You can choose from 15 different colors and patterns, including a tie dye option. It’s a slim fit, so the brand recommends taking a size up if you want a fuller feel.

Brown said you can find some good options at Athleta. This tennis dress, for example, is perfect to wear both on and off the court. It has a mesh material in the back, which adds a stylish touch and also allows air circulation.

“If sportswear and cocktail wear had a baby, it would be this dress,” wrote a Shop TODAY writer. This stylish sportswear is made with advanced cooling technology and sweat-wicking material, to keep you cool and dry all day long.

