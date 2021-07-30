Poll: Look like a doctor to be treated like one

Want to look “professional” in the healthcare industry? Wear a white blouse and over office clothes, not scrubs. Especially if you are a woman.

On the other hand, if you are a surgeon, the scrubs under the white coat actually add to your perceived professionalism. And no one should wear fleece or softshell jackets (even when embroidered with institutional names and logos) if they want patients to think they know what they are doing.

These are some of the highlights, if we can call them that, of a survey study appearing in JAMA network open. About 500 lay people were asked to rate professionalism and guess job categories of male and female models in different types of clothing often worn by healthcare workers.

The authors, led by Helen Xun, MD, of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, were quick to argue that the findings suggest the industry has work to do to overcome biases based on gender and clothing choices.

Perhaps the least surprising finding from the study was that women were significantly less likely than men to be considered doctors, regardless of what they wore. Women also scored lower “professionalism” scores than men when wearing white coats over work clothes or wearing scrubs – but oddly, not when the outfit was scrubs under others. clothes.

However, this was not the main interest of the researchers. They designed the study primarily to examine the growing trend towards more casual clothing for healthcare workers, including vests and jackets worn over scrubs or office wear.

A multitude of previous research had examined patients’ perceptions of white coats and traditional scrubs, noted Xun and her colleagues. But questions and concerns have been raised around the white coat in particular, as a potential transmission agent of pathogens and also because it can interfere with certain medical functions.

In addition, the researchers pointed out that the white coat has a subtle connotation of superiority in the healthcare hierarchy, and with the recent emphasis on teamwork in healthcare, “the white coat has emerged. to some as an archaic relic “.

Therefore, the group wrote, “Practitioners may wear the casual dress as a more modern alternative to the white lab coat because of the comfort, ease of transition to and from work and / or for practical reasons such as as heat or weather resistance function “.

For the study, Xun and his colleagues recruited and interviewed adults through Amazon’s Mechanical Turks service. The average age of the participants was around 36 and around 76% were white, with an even split between males and females. Some 20% were healthcare workers themselves (roughly the same as in the general population) and 60% had at least one hospital stay in their past.

Participants were shown photos of models wearing various combinations of white blouses, blouses, jackets and softshell sweaters, some with office clothes underneath and others with blouses. In one series, participants learned that the models represented family physicians, dermatologists, or surgeons, and were asked to rate each based on their perceived healthcare experience and general professionalism. Another phase asked participants to guess whether the model was a doctor, surgeon, nurse, medical assistant, or medical technician.

White coats were a clear winner for the family doctor and dermatologist, while scrubs on top or below scored higher for surgeons. Overall, the white coat on business attire achieved an average experience rating of around 5, compared to 3 for all other clothing combinations (P<0.05); scores were similar for professionalism ratings.

Xun and his colleagues were struck by one particular conclusion: “the tendency of respondents to rate a model wearing either a gray fleece jacket or a black softshell jacket as less experienced and less professional compared to a model wearing a white coat.” The researchers hypothesized that because these casual clothes are a relatively recent phenomenon, participants may not have seen them often in actual health care and therefore would not relate them to “valuable characteristics of physicians.” .

The group also observed that replacing white coats with casual clothes, as long as this is motivated by cleanliness concerns, might be a mistake, as there is no obvious reason to assume that vests or jackets fleece would be less vulnerable to contamination. Xun and colleagues recognized that providers need to consider patient perceptions, whether rational or not, when seeking to build relationships.

This does not mean, however, that the white coat should remain supreme.

“[T]The introduction of a new doctor’s outfit presents a disruptive opportunity to tackle persistent gender biases in medicine, “the researchers wrote.” With exposure and education, public perception of doctors can be broadened to reflect growing diversity as the new status quo. This includes clear identification of professional roles during presentations, immediate correction of role identification errors and increased visibility (such as a more diverse representation at all levels of training; focus elements; representation within boards of directors, as speakers and in leadership positions; and a presence on social networks. media). “

Moreover, they added, it is imperative that this effort be undertaken by all healthcare professionals, not just those (like women) who suffer from prejudice in the workplace.

John Gever was editor-in-chief from 2014 to 2021; he is now a regular contributor.