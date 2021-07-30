Goldman Sachs senior engineer who went to study fashion





A week ago, it was Rahul Rekapalli’s last day at Goldman Sachs. In three weeks, he’ll be in New York, but not at Goldman’s New Jersey offices or 200 West Street: Rekapalli, 43, signs up for the School of Visual Arts on East 23rd Street, where he will study fashion photography. For someone who has spent the past 15 years working as an engineer (developer) at Goldman Sachs and was most recently the head of multi-asset solutions technology in Bangalore, this is quite a change of direction. “Working in tech at Goldman Sachs allowed me to pursue it to a certain extent,” says Rekapalli, referring to the opportunity cost of quitting a lucrative job to study a fully independent course in New York City. “But it was still a difficult decision to make.” Rekapalli studied electronics engineering in college, but on the cusp of graduation, his parents gave him a camera. For the next 26 years, he photographed everything he could and attended photography workshops during his annual leave from Goldman Sachs. If you work in tech for Goldman, Rekapalli says it’s usually possible to have enough balance in your life to pursue a hobby on the side. “There were times I would take 20-hour days to solve a work problem, but other times I would take a few hours off to pursue something else,” he says. “It’s more work-life flexibility than work-life balance, but in 10 years I’ve been able to create a measurable body of work.” You can see this body of work, which includes everything from women in swimsuits to mountains and temples on Rekapalli own website. Ultimately, he says he hopes to work in brand strategy in India, where the luxury market is still underdeveloped. When he does, Rekapalli says he will continue to code: “I have been coding for 21 years and I was a programmer until the last day. I will continue to work on my own side projects, but it will be a change of focus. Photography will now be my main focus, and I’ll code alongside it. ” photo by Dom hill on Unsplash

