New Volusia County Schools Dress Code Policy: No Uniforms
With the back-to-school sales tax break in 2021 starting Saturday, July 31, pushing parents to take care of their students’ shopping needs, here’s what you need to know about the new dress code for county schools. Volusia.
After a unanimous vote, Tuesday July 27, of the school board, the wearing of the uniform is not obligatory any more for the pupils. VCS had established a uniform dress code in 2016 through a 4-1 vote, with only current board chair Linda Cuthbert voting against. She is the only member of the board of directors who voted in 2016 who remains in office.
School board member Ruben Colon said the uniform dress code was supposed to reduce bullying and improve students’ academic performance, but it also failed to accomplish; instead, it caused admins to issue more referrals due to dress code violations.
“Looking at all of this and seeing where we are focusing, which is teaching and learning, to teach the kids have to be in the classroom, and to learn the kids have to be in the classroom,” Colon said.
Uniforms have not worked in Volusia, and in setting an “attainable standard” via the new updated policy, Colon said the district will see improvement on this front.
Cuthbert said she had always been against uniforms because of the enforcement issues they involved. That is why she said she insisted on streamlining the new district policy.
“If it’s easier to apply, it’s easier for our kids to follow,” Cuthbert said. “It’s easier on the reference list. We just want everything covered so that the focus is on the textbook, the teacher and the learning, not on ‘what are you wearing. ? “”
Based on the neighborhood new policy update 217, here is what your student can and cannot wear:
Authorized:
- Upper garments long enough to clearly overlap the waistband or stay tucked in during normal movement throughout the day.
- Pants, shorts or skirts that reach at least mid-thigh. The belt should be worn and secured between the hips and waist, covering all underwear. For ages 6 and up, if pants have visible belt loops, they must be worn with a belt. Pants can’t have tears.
- Shoes “safe and adapted to the learning environment”. No flip flops and students must wear athletic shoes in all physical education classes.
- Coats, jackets, sweaters and other outer clothing when necessary due to weather conditions. If the jacket or coat has a voucher, the student cannot have it inside. They cannot be “too loose”.
Forbidden:
- Hats, caps, visors, balaclavas, bandanas, sunglasses or other head covering, unless a student receives administrative authorization due to medical or religious necessity, or an exception made for a related event at school.
- Clothing (including bandanas), jewelry, haircuts, tattoos, buttons or other clothing that is offensive, suggestive, disruptive or indecent. This includes clothing associated with gangs; clothing that encourages the use of tobacco, drugs, alcohol or violence; and clothing associated with discrimination on the basis of age, color, disability, national origin, marital status, race, religion or sex.
- Clothing that exposes the torso or upper thighs. This includes see-through clothing, mini skirts, mini dresses, halters, backless shirts or dresses, tube tops or tank tops without a shirt or blouse over them, and spaghetti strap shirts without a shirt or blouse. Above. Shirts and blouses cannot be tied at stomach level.
- Clothing or outer garments “traditionally designed as undergarments”. The district lists boxers, underwear, tights and footwear as examples. This also includes pajamas and other sleepwear.
- Finally, clothing or shoes “which are interpreted by the principal or the person designated as dangerous or dangerous for the health or safety of the student or of other persons or which could reasonably lead the principal or the person designated to provide for a substantial disruption or material interference with school activities. “
The sales tax holiday runs until August 9.
