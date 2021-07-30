10 new future openings to discover in the Mosaic district





MERRIFIELD, VA Over the course of nearly a decade of existence, the Mosaic District has transformed Merrifield and has become a popular destination for dining and shopping. Today, the open-air mall has a variety of retailers and restaurants anchored by Target, Angelika Film Center, and MOM’s Organic Market. A number of businesses and activations have opened recently or are planning future openings.

Patch visited the Mosaic district to find out about new and upcoming openings. New features include an outdoor ice rink, new restaurants, the very first Bloomie’s, and more. 1. Mosaic ice rink, Strawberry Lane, between Strawberry Park and District Avenue



Emily Leayman / Patch This outdoor rink opened on June 26 in the Strawberry Park area. Beginners and pros alike can dance to classic tunes on the included disco-themed disco ball. Admission includes skate rental, but guests are welcome to bring their own roller skates. The outdoor ice rink is open every day until September 12. 2. Poffy, 2985 District Avenue, Suite 170

Emily Leayman / Patch Poffy offers reinvented poffertjes, or mini Dutch pancakes with different flavors and toppings. The treats are meant to be enjoyed by people with food allergies, so the poffertjes contain simple ingredients and do not contain seven of the top eight allergens. 3. The italian place, 2985, district avenue, suite 190

Emily Leayman / Patch This woman-owned Italian market hails from the old town of Alexandria and chose the Mosaic district for its second location. Expect Italian subs, paninis, pizza, pasta, soups, coffee, take out dinners and more. The opening was delayed until August. The inauguration festivities will be held over the months over the coming months. 4. Bloomie’s, 2920 District Avenue, Suite 190

Emily Leayman / Patch Bloomingdale’s presents a small version of the department store with Bloomie’s. Shoppers will find a curated selection of fashion and beauty brands for women and men and a technology-based styling service. The store will be associated with the local Cuban restaurant Colada Shop, which offers Cuban dishes, cocktails and coffee. Opening is scheduled for August 26, and pre-opening activations are scheduled for August. 5. Conference room for men, 2920 District Avenue, Suite 165 Emily Leayman / Patch This newly opened barber shop offers enhanced men’s grooming services. Memberships or appointments are available. 6. F45 training, 2980, district avenue Emily Leayman / Patch This fitness concept offers cardiovascular training, resistance training or a hybrid of the two. The sessions are designed to give a full body workout while increasing energy, metabolic rate, strength and endurance. The inauguration took place at the end of June. 7. Pupatelle, 2980 District Avenue, Suite 140 Emily Leayman / Patch Pupatella’s Neapolitan-style pizza arrives in the mosaic district. The local restaurant confirmed earlier this year that the next locations will be Mosaic District and West Springfield. The planned opening date will be in 2022. 8. Urban Hot Pot, Avenue du Quartier Emily Leayman / Patch Urban Hot Pot, which has two locations in Maryland, will expand into the Mosaic District. Diners have their own personal fondue, where they can reheat meats, vegetables and other ingredients at will. No opening date has been announced. 9. OVME, Avenue du Quartier Emily Leayman / Patch OVME is a medical aesthetic center offering a variety of cosmetic services such as Botox and hair removal. The opening is scheduled for fall 2021, and hiring is taking place now. ten. City Park rooftop lounge, 8196 Glass aisle Emily Leayman / Patch The rooftop lounge of this bistro opened this summer. Come and taste wine, cocktails and small plates from 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

