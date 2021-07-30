‘Making the Cut’ Shop Season 2: Week 3 Winners, Reviewed

The following story contains spoilers from the fifth and sixth episodes of Amazon Making the Cut Season 2. Read our recap of last week’s episodes here.

Compared to last year’s inaugural season, the second installment of Making the Cut was a low-power and less exciting affair. It could have something to do with the smaller pool of competitors (10 instead of 12) or the fact that designers competing for $ 1 million and an Amazon Fashion mentor are cloistered in a Malibu fashion bubble instead. to travel the world between challenges. Whatever the reason, that’s definitely no longer the case: The second season hits the back of the eight-episode arc with some serious high-stakes rework.

Episode 5: Welcome to the Upside Downsable

The challenge of Episode 5 was to create two looks: an avant-garde haute couture runway look and an accessible version of it, with denim at the heart of the collection. We want you to get really big, co-host and judge Heidi Klum told the remaining six contestants. The payoff would also be significant, as the winning look would be co-branded with Levi Strauss & Co., who not only supplied the design studio with bolts of workwear fabric and an assortment of sundries, trims and accessories. buttons, but would also help determine the winner thanks to input from Karyn Hillman, Senior Vice President and Product Manager at Lévis. The designers had two days to create their two-look collections, which would be presented in a carnival-themed context.

One of the most ambitious looks has come from Raf swiader, which was directly inspired by the decor of the marquee, in particular the ironwork infrastructure of the on-site Ferris wheel, which resulted in a set of cage-sleeve top, bustier and full skirt that had defined the Jean vibe Paul Gaultier. This might have put him in the running to win his first challenge but for a bustier that the judges felt sagged where he should have been boosted.

Another remarkable aspect of the episodes came from the constant force Andrea Pitter, who used bubble jackets from her childhood as the starting point for a tube top and denim dress combination that hugs the hips, created spectacular new ones on each arm with leg of mutton sleeves double bubble, inflated to the ground and had a satchel / utility pocket integrated between the shoulder blades. The judges were visibly and audibly impressed, as was her accessible look, a denim jumpsuit with an off-the-shoulder bodice, puffed sleeves and generously flared legs. Ultimately, however, the hindering effect of the runway skirt seems to tighten up her odds of winning a challenge.

Like Pitter, Gary Graham took Klum’s big advice to heart for her avant-garde track look, a dull olive and black voluminous double-breasted coat with geometric sheer mesh panels that managed to riff on both the nostalgic vibe quilting of its brand DNA and boldly patterned carnival decors at the same time. Her accessible look featured a high-waisted, not quite knee-length dress that took even more direct inspiration from accessories, thanks to a four-pointed star design pulled from a chipping wood panel and the whole thing. and photo-printed on light colored denim. But it was the piece worn over it that took Graham’s look to the next level: a deconstructed Levis denim trucker jacket transformed into a roomy two-pocket cocoon coat / envelope hybrid that, at the top of the trail. , the model pulled out, turned and shrugged.

Go on! Economical in the event of a pandemic, I love it! Judge and model Winnie Harlow said after the transition. Give me two jackets in one, this is what I need!

It’s not reversible, it’s astounding, added fellow judge Moschinos Jeremy Scott. It’s brilliant.

Gary Graham’s winning look from Making the Cut Season 2, Episode 5. (Amazon Studios)

When the judges asked him to share his inspiration for the challenge, Graham’s explanation was as over the top as the clothes. By the bite [sic] with my thumbs something nasty is coming this way, he said, extending both arms as if uttering an incantation. Carnies, time travel and HG Wells are all themes that are part of this collection. Lévis is the ideal company to travel through time: from the beginning of American history to the present until the future when it all started, Lévis will always be there.

Graham’s witchcraft of the trail earned him his second win (he landed his first in Episode 1) and put him one-on-one with the seasons, the only other two-challenge winner Joshua Scacheri. That tension lasted a few minutes before things got even more upsetting and Scacheri was kicked out of the bubble for a Notting Hill carnival meets a ’90s punk-inspired collection that the judges judged fell short of the mark. of the occasion.

The takeaway: While Grahams deconstructed Levis trucker jacket ($ 200) is definitely an upside down two-in-one boon for the avant-garde ensemble, it also feels a bit gimmicky. However, his ruched waist carnival dress ($ 74.90) makes it seem like it exists in the past, present and future at the same time, making it the most affordable time travel ticket on the market.

Episode 6: Not Always a Bridesmaid

These days, as in-person fashion shows dwindle, video campaigns are even more important in promoting your brand and its message, co-host Tim Gunn told The Last Five at the start of Episode 6, paving the way for a marketing themed challenge where each candidate would create two looks and work with a videographer to create a video ad campaign to promote their brand. Videos and looks would be featured in a cinema-themed parade with a guest judge Shiona Turini (celebrity stylist, costume designer and brand consultant) joining Klum, Scott and Harlow.

As with Episode 2’s social media challenge, the winning strategy would be to grab attention, grab attention, and turn heads. But judges were also looking for video clips that telegraphed and reinforced the brand’s identity through visual cues. Failure to deliver on the first front proved fatal to Raf Swiaders’ chances and the failure on the second took place in Lucie Brochard. The two were eventually sent off to race, making it the second double elimination of the season.

It wasn’t that the episodes doubled, thanks to the judges’ decision to pick a pair of winners. One of them was Graham, who won his second straight challenge and third overall challenge for a pair of looks featuring abstract hand-painted details on white fabric featured in a letter-to-letter-themed video. his younger ones (with a model doing a poetry voiceover). In another change, the judges ruled that Grahams’ runway look, a high-neck, puff-sleeve linen top and a matching midi skirt would be the ones to drop in the MTC online store instead of the accessible look that paired with a short-sleeved shirt. blouse with black pants featuring a white tuxedo side stripe.

Making the Cut Season 2, Episode 6 produced two winning looks, from Gary Graham, left, and Andrea Pitter, right. (Amazon Studios)

While the clothes, video, and Grahams ‘winning streak were all impressive, the episodes’ most satisfying victory went to Pitter, also run throughout the season, who made two super chic versions of the belted coat from camel color. The runway version featured a high, rolled-up collar enhanced with a pair of sporty stripes (one black and one white); it fell to mid-thigh with a pair of generous bow-shaped pleats at each hip and was teamed with a crisp black beret and a pair of black lace pants. The accessible version of the coat polished up the details, lowering the length to mid-calf, adding a shawl collar and extending the stripes across the front shoulders and along the yellow of the back to give the cozy coat an athleisure touch.

Pitter, aware of how a failure to think visually cost him dearly in Episode 2, made up for that with a Friendship-Through-Fashion-themed campaign video that reached out to the judges instantly and without a word. I loved Andreas’s video, guest judge Turini told her fellow judges. I thought he had such great energy [and] a sense of love and community which is important to set you apart from other designers right now.

I’m no longer a bridesmaid, the Brooklyn-based bridal wear designer said with an enthusiastic laugh at the end of the episode. This time I am the bride!

The takeaway: While it’s hard not to like everything Gary Graham has sent to the track and to the MTC store this season, including the paint stained top ($ 59.90) and skirt ($ 84.90), Pitters comfortable and sporty camel-colored coat ($ 119.90) and cowl neck dress in fluid stretch jersey ($ 69.90) are these must-see episodes.

Take-Home Bonus: While last week’s Episode 4 didn’t produce a winning look designed by the contestants, it turns out some wearable wisdom resulted in a t-shirt (21.99 $) and a sweatshirt ($ 35.99) printed with an excerpt from the Scotts episode. fashion is a talk of passion. They can be found, along with other TCM t-shirts, tote bags and pillows, on the shows merchandising page.