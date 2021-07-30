ACLU Sends Letter to St. Johns County School District Urging Further Changes in Dress Code Policy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL As the St. Johns County School District continues to grapple with a dress code policy that has been controversial for months and is the subject of a federal investigation, the Florida ACLU weighed in on Friday, in sending a letter to the district about the policy.

The ACLU commended the districts’ plan to adopt a non-sexist dress code and urged it to do so without delay.

But the ACLU said moving away from gender-specific language in the dress code itself would not completely solve problems with politics.

READ: Letter from the Florida ACLU to the St. Johns County School District

Citing news stories and reports from students and families, the ACLU said it appears that district school officials have selectively enforced the dress code policy against girls in a way that reinforces heinous gender stereotypes in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, Section I 2 of the Florida Constitution, and the Education Equity Act of the Florida.

The US Department of Education has launched an investigation into a complaint about the districts’ enforcement of its dress code policy. The complaint alleges that the district discriminates against female students. The district turned over a cache of documents to the US Department of Education’s civil rights office as part of the investigation.

Through a request for a public record, News4Jax obtained the number of Title IX complaints filed through the Department of Education’s OCR against public schools K-12, as well as the number of these complaints prompted investigations by the office:

Calendar year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total SEA Title IX cases 6,973 736 895 775 538 Title IX Open SEA investigations 319 323 283 199 175

For months, the districts dress code sparked controversy, with complaints from students about how staff members’ comments on their attire made them uncomfortable to a series of poorly edited yearbook photos that have made national headlines.

next a survey that was sent to parents of students, seeking input on a dress code, the St. Johns County School District recently discussed a draft dress code policy at a workshop.

Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services, noted that in the draft proposal there are no longer standards for boys and girls, but a policy for all students. The draft policy notes:

The primary responsibility for a student’s attire rests with the student and his or her parents or guardians. The St. Johns County School District expects students to dress appropriately for the school day or any school sponsored event. Student dress code requirements reflect fair, equitable and consistent practices for all students, while contributing to a safe and positive school climate.

In accordance with the legal requirement FS 1006.07 (students are prohibited from wearing clothes that expose underwear or expose body parts indecently or vulgarly), the app will focus on positive orientation without discomfort for the student and should not disrupt the educational process.

The draft policy states that clothing, piercings and accessories displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases, phrases or symbols of alcohol, tobacco or drugs are unacceptable. Pajamas and lingerie are not to be worn as outerwear on campus. Helmets and / or sunglasses may only be worn if permitted for religious or medical reasons. It indicates that the helmet can be worn during outdoor activities.

CONNECT: Draft Proposed Creeks Policy (Slides 13-20)

The draft policy states that all student clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to mid-thigh and approximately 5 inches in length from the crotch. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach.

Abbatinozzi says he hopes to have an approved dress code finalized in early August, which they hope to have online for parents to see during back-to-school shopping.

But the ACLU letter says the newly proposed policy by the districts still does not go far enough in its changes.

… Although it eliminates the most blatantly discriminatory terms, the proposed policy still contains provisions, such as the ban on underwear and restrictions on the length of stockings, which will lead to a discriminatory application to the against girls. The ACLU respectfully requests that in addition to revising its dress code policies to remove all distinctions based on gender, the school district take immediate action to remove all terms, such as unrealistic limits on the length of stockings and underwear, which has a discriminatory impact on girls; revise or discontinue the Dress For Success program guidelines; take steps to solicit additional and ongoing feedback from students and parents about their experiences; and implement longer-term measures, such as providing guidance and training to school staff and administrators to guard against even more biased enforcement. These steps are necessary for the school district to ensure that its dress code is non-discriminatory in effect and prima facie, and to comply with federal and state laws.