ISPS Handa World Invitational 2021 format, cup rules and day-to-day games





The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational format is unique on the European Tour, the LPGA Tour Ladies European Tour, bringing together professional male and female golfers in a tournament taking place simultaneously. The ISPS Handa World Invitational features men’s and women’s events that take place at the same time. The field for each separate event is 144 players, with 144 players from the European Tour and 144 players from the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. Players play equally between two courses in Northern Ireland: Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club. ISPS Handa World Invitational format The ISPS Handa World Invitational format is a 72 hole event. For the first two rounds, players will start in trios, with separate male and female groups but alternating in terms of starting times. Men will play from their own set of tees, and women will play from their own set of tees After the first two rounds, a cup will be made to the 65 best players and tied for the men’s field of 144 players and to the 70 best and tied for the women’s field of 144 players. Players will be grouped the same for the last two rounds, but grouped separately based on their tournament ranking up to the previous round. The tournament winners will be the players, men and women, with the lowest combined score over the four rounds of the tournament. Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points will be offered to players for their respective ranking, and victory will be considered official on the winner’s home tour for the winner.

