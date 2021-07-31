Fashion Friday: what to wear when traveling





Traveling can be stressful, and the last thing most people want to do is dress for the airport. But what if we told you the key is to plan your travel look when planning your trip. You don’t have to be a fashion blogger to look chic at the airport. And dressing cute doesn’t necessarily mean sacrificing comfort. We understand that trips can be long and hectic from morning to night, but you can be functional, comfortable, and sporting a cute look. Here are some stylish looks by Home and soul to inspire you and keep you chic the next time you travel. Layers, Neutrals & Textures Photos by: Brittany Lesoon Layers are so important when it comes to travel. You either have heatstroke waiting for take-off or an arctic explosion during your flight. Neutrals always win for a classic, solid look. No matter where you travel, a monochrome look instantly makes the outfit chic and effortless. These cotton loop wide leg high neck jersey pants are perfect for an early morning travel day or to jump on a red eye. The cotton and cashmere travel scarf is a must have because it is easy to pack for cold airplanes and is versatile! You can use it as a blanket or crumple it up as a pillow. Wearing easy-to-slip shoes is also essential when traveling. Breathable fabrics Photos by: Brittany Lesoon Fluid, breathable and lightweight fabrics are essential. However, that doesn’t mean you have to swap style for a potato sack-shaped dress or sweatpants. Travel dresses should be comfortable, stylish, and versatile enough to be worn on any occasion. When in doubt, wear a travel dress. This Hearth & Soul “Perfect Navy Dress” is a flattering fit. They paired the dress with a classic faded denim jacket, paired with a suede bootie, accessorized with a straw hat and saddle-colored backpack. TIP 1: If you want to bring a hat on your trip, the best option is to wear it on the plane. It saves space in your luggage and prevents it from deforming. TIP 2: Carry your heaviest pair of shoes: it gives you more room in your suitcase! Add a blazer and comfy sneakers Photos by: Brittany Lesoon Everyone needs a blazer. Slightly oversized and unlined makes this the perfect layer all year round. A blazer automatically brings together a look. Hearth & Soul paired theirs with jogging, a soft tee that reminds everyone that we are human and that being kind is cool. It is an important message to carry while traveling. And sneakers are a perfect addition to complete the look and an oversized animal print bag is essential for stowing all your carry-ons and adding a little flair to your casual look. You can buy all of these looks at Hearth & Soul Boutique! No matter the event or the occasion, Hearth & Soul is happy to help you style you up. They are located in the Casis Mall at 2727 Exposition Blvd, Austin, TX 78703. You can even browse them online to shop and find out about their upcoming events – just visitwww.HearthandSoul.comand or@HearthSoulATX.

