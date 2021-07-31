Fashion
Giorgia Gabriele wore a bespoke off-white wedding dress with a 26-foot train for her ceremony on Lake Como
Giorgia Gabriele, founder and creative director of fashion brand Wandering, and Andrea Grilli, CEO of Off-White, have worked in the same working circles for years. And then, at the end of 2017, something changed, remembers Giorgia. We just clicked. We connected on a whole different level and fell in love. We’ve been together ever since.
Growing up, Giorgia was never a big fan of her birthday as it falls around Christmas and celebrating with friends has always been a challenge. Andrea changed my perspective on this for good when he proposed on my birthday, surrounded by all the people I love, says Giorgia. It made the day unforgettable.
After suspending their plans twice due to the pandemic, the two tied the knot on July 10, 2021 in Villa Balbiano on Lake Como. They worked with the event organizer Alessandra grillo to orchestrate an extravagant wedding that brought together Italian It Girls and influencers for the lakeside ceremony and lavish reception, the first big party to really take Instagram by storm since COVID-19 swept the world. Alessandra is a dear friend, says Giorgia. Calling him a wedding planner is not enough. She has a complete vision of how to execute every moment of a major event and puts her heart into every little detail.
We started with the idea of having a wedding, not a wedding, adds Giorgia. She focused on three pillars: achieving total comfort for all guests, hosting an elegant ceremony and hosting a non-traditional dinner. Ultimately our goal was to create a wedding that felt like a party most of the time full of joy, but still keeping every detail chic and sophisticated.
Giorgia always knew what she wanted to wear. It all happened naturally, she says. I feel lucky to have such amazing and awesome friends like Virgil [Abloh], who created my custom Off-White dress, Amina [Muaddi], who designed my custom shoes, and Chiara and Romy for Eera custom jewelry.
The bride started working with Virgil Abloh on her wedding dress early in the planning process, swapping mood boards, sketches, fabrics and details. The dress was made of French lace and tulle, embellished with pearls, micro-plating and rhinestones. All cuts of the dress were hand-inlaid so that no seams were visible on the finished garment, and the entire scalloped edge was hand-sewn and fully embroidered. The end result was a beautifully embellished gown with an eight foot long train and 26 foot long veil that took four months to complete and required three fittings as well as an additional month for embroidery.
Andrea Grilli is one of my closest friends and the person I respect the most, says Virgil. It supports my creativity, and this dress is a symbol of my mission statement as a designer. The designer adds that this is a glimpse into the future of the Off-White bride, as he plans to hire a number of clients per year to create personal, bespoke dresses.
To that end, Giorgia’s dress is unmistakably Giorgia, explains Virgil. The look is classic in the traditional sense of wedding dresses as we know them, with the intricate lace, the iconic skirt and the ornate veil. We’ve paired those elements with more modern touches like the boning visible all over to really capture Giorgia’s charisma, his zeal for life.
The 40-minute outdoor ceremony took place under an arch of flowers created by Vincenzo DAscanio. We wanted the ceremony to be very deep and moving, says Giorgia. Everything was therefore thought out to have an intense service, where our promises and speeches from our wedding party were accompanied by moving music, as well as a live performance by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, who created a magical moment for all of us.
After the ceremony, it was time to party. For dinner, dancing and the fireworks display, Giorgia donned a one-shoulder dress that she designed herself. The mood changed completely, says Giorgia, to have fun with all his heart, from aperitif to dinner which, thanks to Inspiration Entertainment, turned out to be exactly what we dreamed of: one of our best dinners we have ever experienced!
The next day, lunch took place at Villa DEste. There, Giorgia wore a custom embroidered lace mini dress from head to toe of her friend Alessandra Rich. I absolutely loved the idea of my close friends being creatively involved in every aspect of my special day, she says.
The week after the wedding was a storm of emotions, says Giorgia. The love we received from friends and family was overwhelming. After all, Alessandra, our wedding planner, told us: You really wanted to marry each other, and the way the wedding went is proof of the power of your love.
