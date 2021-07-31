UF students win national competition with sustainable fashion idea

UF students won a nationwide competition with the idea of ​​hosting a sustainable fashion exhibition in the heart of New York City that incorporates a virtual format to match the comfort level of all attendees.

Caroline Murray was the only one to work virtually with three other UF students who came up with an exhibition of sustainable hybrid fashion. The team, called the Domino Effect, placed May 5 in the Professional Convention Management Association’s North American student competition, becoming the first Gators to win the competition.

We wanted to do something we all had in common so that we had an interest in learning it, but also a hot topic, said the 20-year-old UF advertising junior.

The Domino Effect offered an open market where sustainable fashion vendors could set up stalls to sell their clothes.

The idea focused on recycling and upcycling clothing to enable consumers to find the fashion pieces they want in a sustainable way, said Molly Heyner, team member and 20-year-old junior in tourism, hospitality and event management. The market would take place at Domino Park in New York City and would also have a virtual option.

The teams idea was one of 20 other submissions from across the country. After rising to the top five, the students recorded a presentation of their proposal that will be presented to the judges at the PCMA Education Conference.

I was so surprised because everyone had these really deep videos, almost movie trailers, and ours was going through a PowerPoint presentation, said Sarah Lentz, a 20-year-old junior marketing. I was like, there’s no way we’re getting this.

This year’s theme was Recovery, Discovery, which PCMA described as how the events industry can move forward after the pandemic, said Annemarie Sisson, a speaker in the tourism department, hospitality. and event management at UF.

PCMA is an international association for event professionals that started organizing student competitions in 2019. At the competitions, student teams from institutions across the country present ideas that match the theme of the year respective.

In the past, participating in the PCMA student competition was an extracurricular work, but this year Sisson incorporated the competition into his Advanced Event Management course, which takes place at UFs College of Health and Human Performance.

In-person students had to work on a submission with a team, and online students were given the option to join. While her teammates worked together in class, Murray said she would help create the exhibit through Zoom.

Joined by Sophia Alday, Heyner and Lentz, who were all in Sissons class in the spring, Murray said the opportunity appeared to have beneficial applications in real life. Because she was a fully online student, she wanted to gain more from the class.

I just wanted to get more experience and work with people because in the online part we couldn’t work with people, Murray said.

After an entire semester of virtually developing the Domino Effect project with his teammates, Murray finally met two of his partners in person on July 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. The trip was funded by PCMA as an award recognizing the outstanding student proposal.

Trying to come up with their event proposal, Murray said that a member of their team complimented another teammate’s jersey one day during class. So they decided to focus their project on fashion.

Dr Rachel JC Fu, Director of UF THEM Department and Director of the Eric Friedheim Tourism Institute, said she was delighted to continue supporting the team in their individual and professional growth.

This group is so independent that my role as the chairman of the department is to be their cheerleader, Fu said.

For Murray, the project was special as she was finally able to meet her teammates and experience the victory with them in person.

We acted like we’ve been friends forever, she said.

Contact Savannah Alday at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @ sav0233.