The Carrie Bradshaw scandal wearing Forever 21





A whole cottage industry has grown around the filming of HBO Max Sex and the city to restart And just like that. The appearance of various characters on set from Natasha (Bridget Moynihan) to Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone, who’s a fox) is news for those of us who watched live on Sunday night, HBO brand fuzz us prompting in a new episode. Then, of course, there are the outfits, reported in 2021 by dedicated Instagram accounts (@justlikethatcloset already has 52,600 followers and count) and dissected by a social media sphere that barely existed for Sex first race. When the series finale aired in 2004, Twitter was still two years away from its inception. Filming’s Final Dress Saga: Fans are aghast at the sight of Carrie Bradshaw wearing GaspForever 21. Sarah Jessica Parker was pictured in character this week in New York City wearing what appears to be a Forever 21 paisley maxi dress layered over an oxford shirt blue. Yes, she paired it with a Gucci x Balenciaga “Hourglass” bag and Terry DeHavilland platform sandals but fans couldn’t help but wonder why the famous and passionate designer, a woman who found herself on the verge of financial ruin but with a $ 40,000 Manolo Blahnik collection, wears a mall brand. Is Carrie still Carrie? There is the option of styling a high / low mix. On the one hand, Carrie has always been criticized for the unrealism of her closet, given what we know about writers’ budgets. (According to a leaked script, she’s also locked in a bitter divorce battle with Mr. Big, another financial snafu.) Perhaps Carriewho would host a podcast in And just like that finally dresses according to his means. But a Forever 21 dress isn’t just a Forever 21 dress: for some, it’s also a worrying sign that the reboot isn’t giving more thought to the fallout from fast fashion. And just like that represents a change of clothes, like Carrie’s famous blue Manolos, but “in an era when sustainability is so important and the ethical treatment of garment workers is a major issue in this industry, it really is a crime for her to wear fast fashion clothes “, a former fashion editor noted on Instagram. The merits of the outfit itself are also up for debate. “The look in question … just isn’t good”, Mic wrote this week. “It’s too busy and confused, and not in an intentional artistic way [Patricia Field] used to style Carrie. “The outfit reminds some spiral fans that Gender and city Rebel genius costume designer Patricia Fieldmastermind of Carrie’s opening tutu and hits like The Dior Diary Dress Doesn’t Work on Reboot. It is an absence frankly almost as glaring as that of Kim Cattrall as that of Samantha. Domain Recount WWD she was already engaged in season two of Émilie in Paris; Molly Rogers, who worked in the Field store and with her on SATC, took over. In post-pandemic New York City, during a movement for racial and social justice, Carrie and her company should wear clothing that is not only ethical and sustainable, but inclusive and thoughtful; not just Fendi chopsticks but Telfar bags. Spot the click of Carrie’s computer keys at the end of each retro episode. Now it’s our turn to ask ourselves: the fashion world outside of Sex and the city is changing but will Sex and the city change with?

