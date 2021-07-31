Man beaten by Bronx fender bender dies: cops





The man who was beaten by a mob over a Bronx fender-bender on Sunday died of his injuries and two of his alleged attackers are expected to face tougher charges, cops have said. Gueris Guillermo, 42, attended the crash scene after his 38-year-old brother, Ambiori Guillermo, was involved in a fender-bender around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Carter Avenue and East 176th Street in Mount Hope, authorities said. Then the two men – along with a group of 10 to 15 other people – allegedly punched and kicked the brothers, at one point stomping on Gueris’ head, causing him to pass out, the police said. prosecutors. Gueris suffered an internal brain hemorrhage and was rushed to Saint-Barnabé Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, authorities and prosecutors said. Ambiori was taken to Lincoln Medical Center with severe pain, bruising and swelling, in addition to a dislocation of his right shoulder, prosecutors said. Their attackers also stole musical equipment from Guillermo’s car, according to a criminal complaint. Two suspects of the beating, Thomas Ellington, 29, and Luciano Norales, 27, were arrested at the scene, cops said. The other attackers are still on the run. The two men were charged with attempted robbery, assault and assault, cops said. After Guillermo’s death, the case was ruled as a homicide and prosecutors said the case was under investigation for possible charges of upgrading. During his initial arraignment, Ellington was sentenced to $ 20,000 bail – although records indicate he posted bail and was released on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday. “I took out stuff, but I didn’t take anything,” Ellington told a detective, according to the complaint. “Other people were in the car and I said, ‘Do whatever you want,’ but I tried to stop everything. I was taking out clothes or whatever. “Someone took a speaker, but I just took out the clothes and put them on the floor,” he added. Norales was granted a supervised release. His next court date is scheduled for September 14. He allegedly told a detective, “I didn’t hit him. But I wanted it so badly. “I was so angry, but I didn’t,” he said, according to the complaint. “I grabbed him and said, ‘I need your information,’ then he ran away.”

