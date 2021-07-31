Orlando Fashion Square Mall’s future unclear amid dispute





ORLANDO, Florida A legal battle is brewing between a landowner and a tenant in one of Orlando’s oldest malls. And this dispute leaves the future of Orlando Fashion Square Mall and its tenants in question. What would you like to know Developer Chuck Whittall bought the land on which the mall sits

Whittall wants to build an outdoor lifestyle center on the property

TBB Orlando has a long term lease; Unicorp wants to expel the company

BELOW: Read the trial Alex Ramos manages H&Q Jewelers inside the mall. He says he loves the place. We chose Fashion Square because we were born and raised here, Ramos said. But Ramos says it’s sad to see stores closing in recent years. There is no longer a full food court and the flagship Sears and JCPenney stores are gone. A fence is now in place on part of the property. Since that fence was put up, many people believe the mall is closed, Ramos said. Developer Chuck Whittall, president of Unicorp National Developments, bought the land on which the mall sits. We would like to see an outdoor lifestyle center that would include a fitness club, movie theater, offices, apartments, restaurants, Whittall said. But Whittall says TBB Orlando, LLC has a long-term lease and their offer to sell is too expensive. There is no one on the face of the earth who would pay what they want for it, Whittall said. The Whittalls company, Unicorp, is threatening to evict TBB Orlando from the property due to its failed maintenance. It’s just in ruins, the front of the building is demolished, the parking lot is messy, Whittall said. TBB Orlando has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block that eviction, saying it was taking action to address issues raised by a code enforcement notice. Ramos says that despite the decrease in foot traffic in the mall, they remain in business thanks to their loyal customers. Our loyal customers love us, they write great reviews about us, Ramos said. He wants the ownership dispute to end. I hope so, I hope this will be resolved, he said. He thinks that when that happens, the jewelry will be part of something better. I really believe that with the turnaround coming, I think Fashion Square will be on the rise, Ramos said. Spectrum News 13 has reached out to TBB Orlando through their attorney and calling the mall management, but the company has yet to respond.

