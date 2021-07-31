The Brazilian-born designer makes clothes that could also serve as art, highlighting the colors and textures of his culture.
Fashion
Marco Ribeiro discusses the poetic potential of fashion
The fashion industry, like most others, has encountered many obstacles over the past year. But it has proven resilient and is evolving rapidly with the emergence of exciting talent all over the world. Document shines a light on the next generation of designers, bringing rich complexity and unmistakable imagination to the table, proving that nothing is off limits.
Born in Brazil and based in Paris, designer Marco Ribeiro creates playful wearable art that exudes a sense of poetry. Over a cup of tea in his studio, he discusses the expression of the importance of identity through colors, shapes and textures.
Brigitte Kovats: What does a typical day in the studio look like for you?
Marco ribeiro: It depends a lot on how I feel. As someone struggling with anxiety and depression some days can be very productive and other days I’m totally paralyzed. I think that’s why in my designs I always look for joy and want to be playful. I try to run and do yoga or meditation every day as it always helps me focus.
Most of the time I end up working late at night, once the emails stop and I can be alone to create. I often work with music, and the process becomes quite physical. I draw or I neck between two dances. Most of the time it starts with tea, porridge, and a call with my boyfriend or family.
Brigitte: Shape, shape and size play an important role in your work. How do you distinguish between the creation of clothing pieces and works of art?
Marco: I am very inspired by Hlio Oiticica; in particular, his performance Les Parangols. Oiticica says that objects only really come to life through the movements of the people who wear them. Portability is an integral part of my job, but not in such a conventional way. I understand you won’t go shopping with any of my circle looks. But I hope people see them and see the fun and joy in them, and want to wear them as an experience.
Of course, fashion is a business, so I’m exploring ways to translate my work into more conventional portability. But at the moment the point is that they are not something conventional.
I also believe that all forms of creativity intersect and I don’t really see art and fashion as separate entities. I love the idea that my clothes exist beyond the body or the wardrobe, and can be in your home like a piece of art on the wall. I think it’s a fun concept that one day my circle look can be wall art and the next day you wear it to a party.
Brigitte: What did you learn from working in the fashion industry and what would you say to your young self?
Marco: What I’ve learned in fashion is to trust my instincts and authenticity, not try to be someone I’m not. I would say to young Marco, keep dreaming, keep trusting you, remember where you are from and always bring your unique perspective to everything you do.
“I want to make the naked form an expression of oneself, not a sexualization. I want my clothes to help those who wear them show their skin for themselves, such as a statement of: This is me.
Brigitte: As humans, we have a psychological connection with color and texture, and these are important elements in creating a garment. How does color and texture inform your manufacturing?
Marco: For me, each collection is really like a poetry-poetry which is not only made exclusively of words but also of colors, textures and silhouettes, composed and organized in the form of clothes that make up a look.
Color is how I translate the memories of my childhood and my home in Brazil into the collections. I want to be bright, colorful and present a new point of view through unusual color combinations: the brighter colors of nature against earth and sand; or the strong and graphic colors of architecture and human creations. For me, color is just as sensory as smell or touch, although it’s a little less tangible.
In reality, the colors are complex and rich. A leaf isn’t just green, it’s a lot of green. Texture in clothes helps me explore this complexity. This adds dimension to the rooms and makes them more alive. It’s a matter of feeling, for me. When you wear one of my pieces, I want it to inspire you to express yourself in a new way. If something is tactile, you want to stroke it or explore it more. The texture almost challenges you to engage on a deeper level.
Brigitte: As a young designer entering the fashion industry with an eponymous brand, what challenges and rewards have you encountered during your career?
Marco: As with all new businesses, making them financially viable is a big challenge. The industry is finding new ways to reward and invest, but continues to build on the existing structure. Especially if you don’t come from privilege, or can’t go to a prestigious fashion school, it means having to find ways to create without financial support and try to create opportunities from scratch.
The greatest reward is having independence. I am able to express myself in my own way and have a voice. I did not have the opportunity to work in an existing fashion house, which is why I created my own brand. Now that people are starting to respond to my work, I really feel grateful and grateful. It’s very humbling when people give me their time and energy to create my work.
Brigitte: What or who are your main influences in your practice that have had an impact on the way you view the female form?
Marco: All the women in my family, those with whom I grew up, and the women who surround me in my everyday life. In a way, it was a privilege for me to grow up in a family where female presence and energy dominated. It made me see the female body from a different perspective and without prejudice.
“In a way, it was a privilege for me to grow up in a family where female presence and energy dominated. It made me see the female body from a different point of view and without prejudice.
Often the naked body, especially the female body, is reduced to a sexual object for the satisfaction of others. I mean your own body is powerful and beautiful. It’s yours to own, not others. I want to make the naked form an expression of oneself, not a sexualization. I want my clothes to help those who wear them show their skin for themselves, such as a statement of: This is me.
Brigitte: Circles and geometry are a recurring element in your designs. What sparked this interest and how do you decipher which part of the body to display?
Marco: I’ll quote the Bauhaus theory of geometry, where they considered simple geometric shapes to be the essence of natural and organic shapes:It started with the circle for me. It is a symbol of union. A message of equality. Without an obvious start or end, the circle is a solid line.I then started to explore other simple shapes like the triangle or the rectangle. I was in Brazil to visit my family and I went to an exhibition where I saw a video of these three forms; circle, triangle and rectangle, moving and forming the Brazilian flag, and I found that very inspiring. The Brazil dress was what I ended up creating. I have deconstructed the Brazilian flag into three main shapes; rectangle, rhombus, circle and cutouts created throughout the dress. Brazil is often fetishized and considered super erotic, but this dress is very elegant. It’s a deconstruction of the prejudices everyone has about Brazil, reconsidering nudity through the shapes of the flag and presenting it as something new.
