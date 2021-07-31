Fashion
On the runway: Indigenous fashion SWAIA 2021
The big-ticket SWAIA fashion show during the Indian Market spotlights Indigenous designers, one of many scheduled events to bring Santa Fe to life in August.
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIAA) has an action-packed schedule of events for 99e Annual Santa Fe Indian Market in August.
This year’s market will be tagged for the first time in many decades to help observe safe COVID practices and provide appropriate social distancing for participants. The admission fee will also create revenue for the non-profit organization to expand programming and better serve Indigenous artists while implementing safe Covid practices.
Produced during the Santa Fe Indian Market, SWAIA Fashion is the highly acclaimed annual fashion show presented by curator and art historian Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation) since 2014. It is the world’s largest fashion show native to America.
Heading into this year’s big event, Bear Robe announced an international partnership uniting Indigenous fashion leaders from North America including SWAIA Indigenous Fashion, Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO), Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) ) and the all-new Supernaturals. Model agency.
Photograph: Jamie Okuma / Courtesy Creator
Together, the four organizations will strengthen the international impact and visibility of Indigenous fashion design, embracing IFWTO’s mission: to showcase works that celebrate Indigenous peoples and cultures and to welcome expression, design and craftsmanship. innovative and meaningful designers.
The mission of Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Weeks is shared by all four organizations: empowerment and history. “
The official timetable for the SWAIA Indian Market is below. Tickets for the gala and fashion show are available at swaia.org.
The cost to enter the market only and see the art and artist booths is $ 20 on Saturday and $ 15 on Sunday. Tickets for students and tribal members with a valid CIB (Tribal Registration Number) are $ 10. There is no charge for children 12 and under. Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Friday August 20
Best of Show Ceremony and Lunch
This exclusive member-only event celebrates the top award-winning artists of the year. The event begins with the awards ceremony, followed by a lunch for the Best of Performing and Best of Ranking winners, their guests and SWAIA ticket holders. It’s also an opportunity to be among the first to see award-winning works of art this year.
Time: 11:30 p.m. 2 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Lunch prepared by the Cowgirl BBQ
Tickets are available on swaia.org
Members Only: Preview of Award-Winning Artworks + Silent Auction
SWAIA members get a taste of the year’s award-winning artwork and can bid in a silent auction for the year’s best artwork before the market opens.
Time: 2 p.m. 4 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Overview of award-winning works of art + Silent auction
The Overview provides another opportunity to preview Best of Show and Best of Classification artwork ahead of the weekend market. The General Preview is the public’s first chance to see the 2021 Indian Market artwork and takes place immediately after the Sneak Peak event.
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
NEW in 2021: The best of silent auction
Sponsored by Bob and JoAnn Balzer. This year, SWAIA is adding a new auction opportunity for artists and visitors. Artists may choose to enter submitted works for the Best of Show in an online silent auction. Auctions begin at fair market value as determined by the artist. The auctions will start at 4.30 p.m. after the Best of ceremony and will end quickly at 6.30 p.m. The online auctions will be open to collectors around the world at swaia.org.
Saturday August 21
99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market in the Plaza!
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Market scenes and dance performances
9h 16h
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Indian Market Gala Reception, Fashion Show and Auctions
Fashion show
This year’s reimagined gala reception, fashion show and silent auction will be a cocktail reception ticket in the outdoor courtyard of the Santa Fe Convention Centers. Fashion show will feature new collections from Indigenous designers Delina White (Chippewa tribe of Minnesota, Ojibway band of Leech Lake) of I Am Anishinaabe, Yolanda Skelton (Gitxsan Nation) and Loren Aragon (Acoma Pueblo) from ACONAV.
Photograph: Lauren Good Day / Courtesy Designer
Photograph: Delina White / Courtesy Designer
Photograph: Yolanda Skelton / Courtesy Designer
1/3
Live auction
The LIVE auction will be an exclusive offering of five items from featured artists Jamie Okuma, Jeremy Frey, Glenda McKay, Adrian Standing Elk Pinnecoose and Maria Samora.
Silent auction
The silent auction will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The online silent auction will be available to collectors around the world at SWAIA.org.
Time: 6:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Sunday 22 August
99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market in the Plaza!
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Market scenes and dance performances
9h 16h
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Indigenous Fashion Show VIP Pre-Party
Time: 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
Photography: Orlando Dugi / Courtesy Creator
Photography: Orlando Dugi / Courtesy Creator
Photography: Pamela Baker / Courtesy Designer
1/3
Indigenous fashion show
The eighth annual Indigenous Fashion Show will feature the best of North American Indigenous fashion with collections from Jamie Okuma (Luiseo, Wailaki, Okinawan and Shoshone-Bannock), Himikalas / Pamela Baker (Musgamakw Dzawada’enuxw / Tlingit / Haida), Orlando Dugi (Din) and Lauren Good Day (Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet and Plains Cree). Fashion show ticket holders will be able to shop at the exclusive Indigenous Fashion Show immediately following. Buy your tickets in advance, this event is sold out.
Time: 3 p.m. 4 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
Tickets are available on swaia.org.
NEW in 2021: Indigenous fashion show
The SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Show is an exclusive shopping event, only for Indigenous Fashion Show ticket holders, and will immediately follow the event. Customers will have the option of buying and ordering directly from designers.
Opportunity limited to Indigenous Fashion Show ticket holders.
Time: 4:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
About SWAIA
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a nonprofit organization that supports Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the largest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivate excellence and innovation in traditional and non-traditional art forms; and the development of programs and events that support, promote and honor Indigenous artists throughout the year.
To learn more about SWAIA, visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Photograph: (Cover image) Lauren Good Day / Courtesy Designer
