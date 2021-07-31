Jennifer Lopez’s Best Fashion Moments of the Early 2000s





Jennifer Lopez relives her early 2000s again. First came the return of Bennifer, and now she’s channeling her wardrobe from the year 2000 on vacation on the Côte d’Azur. This flashback era is also when Lopez became a fashion superstar, from inspiring the invention of Google Images with her jungle-print Versace dress to having not one, but two clothing lines. In 2001, she launched J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, a hit with mainstream retailers, especially for her trendy velor tracksuits, while the late Sweetface made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2005. Lopez may be more interested in new music, movie roles, and her growing beauty business these days, but we can’t help but hope that fashion could very well be in the cards for the triple threat turned entrepreneur. Until then, we revisited below on some of her best Y2K fashion moments over the years. 2000, Grammys Barry King / Hulton Archives / Getty Images This famous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys put J.Los’ fashion prowess on the map and inspired the invention of Google Images. Its impact! 2000, Frequency First Evan Agostini / Hulton Archives / Getty Images At Frequency First in 2000 in New York, Lopez wore a 3/4 sleeve crop top and a black skirt below the knee. 2000, MTV VMA George De Sota / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Lopez showed her support for her then-boyfriend, the Diddys fashion line, Sean John, in an all-white look at the 2000 MTV VMAs. 2000, The cell First Patrick Davy / Hulton Archives / Getty Images In Paris for the preview of his new film The cell in 2000, Lopez wore a sheer printed turtleneck dress with a fringed hem and knee-length boots. 2000, VH1 Vogue Fashion Award George De Sota / Hulton Archives / Getty Images In what can only be described as the peak of 2000s fashion, Lopez wore a cropped romper with a trendy waistband and thin scarf a la VH1 2000 Vogue Fashion Award. 2000, European MTV Awards Dave Hogan / Hulton Archives / Getty Images At the 2000 European MTV Awards, Lopez wore an ornate, sheer dress with high boots. 2001, American Music Awards KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images J. Los’s iconic floppy hat made her first appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards, which she teamed with a cutout white dress. 2001, J. Lo Album release appearance Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images Make an appearance for her J. Lo Releasing the album in 2001, Lopez wore a cropped bohemian top, low-rise gold flared pants and a floppy hat. 2001, TRL Scott Gries / Hulton Archives / Getty Images What is a 2001 wardrobe without a velor tracksuit? J.Lo wore a pink version with a matching cap for her TRL appearance. 2001, Teen Choice Awards Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images J.Lo wore her own fashion line, including a baby blue tube top with the Puerto Rican flag and matching pants, to the 2001 Teen Choice Awards. 2001, MTV VMA Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The floppy hat made another appearance on the 2001 MTV VMA red carpet, which she teamed with a leopard-print mini dress and thigh-high boots. 2002, J.Lo clothing line event Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Wearing another matching tracksuit for her J.Lo clothing line event at Macys in 2002. 2002, VH1 Vogue Fashion Award Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Lopez wore a Parisian-chic uniform, with a beret, for the 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Award. 2002, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images How many fashion trends from the early 2000s can you spot? The sequined bolero, drop-waist capri pants and knit beanie are just a few that Lopez wore to the 2002 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. 2003, Made in Manhattan First Dave Hogan / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Lopez got completely glamorous at the premiere of her film in 2003 Made in Manhattan, wearing a sequined dress and a fur coat. 2003, Oscars Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Lopez wore a mint green one-shoulder dress by Valentino to the 2003 Oscars. (Not seen: her Ben Affleck date.) 2003, Gigli First Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images Lopez wore a chocolate brown halter evening dress by Gucci at the 2003 Gigli first. 2004, MTV VMA Peter Kramer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Another floppy hat arrived on the 2004 MTV VMA red carpet, which Lopez wore with a strapless handkerchief hem dress by Stella McCartney and a Fendi bag. 2004, World Music Awards David LEFRANC / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images Of course, Lopez would have a Fendi wand bag. She lugged the designer item to the 2004 World Music Awards, which she paired with a very inspired Carrie Bradshaw look. 2004, Shall we dance First Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images The mini-bag trend has early roots, thanks to J.Lo. She wore a sequined cutout dress by Michael Kors and carried a small handbag to the 2004 Shall we dance first. 2004, TRL Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images At another appearance for TRL in 2004, Lopez wore a pink graphic tank top, pinstripe cropped pants and zipped heels. 2005, New York Fashion Week Mark Mainz / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images For her Sweetface Lines show at New York Fashion Week, Lopez wore an all-white look, featuring a cropped turtleneck top and a white capri with crystal beading. 2005, TRL KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images It seems that Lopez was a TRL regular. In 2005, she visited the Times Square shows in a long, fluffy tank top layered over jeans with suede knee-high boots. Check out other Y2K fashion moments from Rihanna, Destinys Chid and Kimora Lee Simmons.

