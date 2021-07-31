Attitude, fashion and nostalgia: behind the art of the tribute group

Flashy costumes, chart-topping hits, and an attitude that demands attention all contribute to a tribute band’s success.

Throughout the ages, music has resonated with the masses, captivating audiences and inspiring musicians, and therefore there is a market for those who can reproduce the sights and sounds of our favorite artists.

The Costa Mesa Hangar has 23 groups booked onsite during the Orange County Fair, which runs through August 15. All scheduled groups except one are tribute groups.

Music lovers descend on the Orange County Fairgrounds to witness the action. Terry Moore, communications director for the Orange County Fair, said 10 of the concerts scheduled in the hangar were sold out by Friday afternoon.

A backdrop is projected from the Golden Gate Bridge as tribute band Journey DSB (Dont Stop Believin) perform the hit song Lights during a performance in the hangar of the OC Fair and Events Center on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

What is behind the art of the tribute group? Is there a secret ingredient that allows them to connect with an audience in a way that people get up off the couch and see a live performance?

The answer, in large part, is nostalgia.

Including Stop Believin, a Journey tribute band also known as ORD, passed through the Hangar on Thursday night, trying to tap into those feelings not only with music, but also via an oral history of the songs they were about to play. They provided information such as the album or the year the songs were released.

There were also various visual effects, including footage of the armed forces during the song Faithfully.

Vocalist Juan Del Castillo and guitarist Miles Schon of the tribute band Journey DSB perform sold out on Thursday in the Hangar of the OC Fair and Events Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nostalgia comes in so many different ways, said Juan Del Castillo, frontman of Dont Stop Believin. You can walk somewhere and smell something, and it brings you right back to that moment. Satisfies the audio version of this, where people hear the music, and they can remember where they were.

Dont Stop Believin has been on tour for 12 years with minimal staff changes. Danny Berglund (drummer), Tony Love (bass), Henry ONeill (keyboards) and Miles Schon (guitar) are also part of the group.

While some place great importance on appearance, like an Elvis Presley impersonator, thank you. Thank you, many others make sound reproduction their biggest focus.

There are bands that do, but there’s kind of a debate about what makes you a tribute band if you don’t dress like that, Del Castillo said. At the end of the day, the music is what survives, and I feel like we’re doing a great job of representing the recordings that are out there in a live setting.

Tony Love, bassist of the tribute band Journey DSB, performs at sold-out Thursday in the hangar of the OC Fair and Events Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Spectators at Magic 24K The show revealed what they sought to learn from the experience as they watched the Bruno Mars tribute band at work on Wednesday night.

If they can connect 100% with the audience and get the audience to have fun, get up from their seats and dance, that’s huge, said Joshua Hernandez, 37, of Orange. Now what made them good was, of course, style is one, and the fact that they were interacting, making the crowd come alive.

Much of that was the attitude of 24K Magic, with lead singer Evan Saucedo taking the stage with a cap, jewelry, sunglasses, and a wig to complete the transformation from his lead role.

Public engagement was a strong point for Saucedo. He challenged the crowd to dance and sing at times, and at others he struck convincing poses. The group also performed choreographed routines.

24K Magic frontman Evan Saucedo sings in a sold-out venue as Pedro Talarico, Julian Davis and Tommy Gruber, left to right, perform behind him in the hangar at the OC Fair and Events Center on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

They want to see it’s not just someone who knows the songs, Saucedo said. They want to see that you can emulate this artist, and I think that’s the big difference. I’ve seen other tribute bands, and they sound great, but the step above is you have to look great. You have to play the role.

The other band members Julian Davis (horns), Pedro Talarico (guitar), Tommy Gruber (bass) and Danny Alfaro (drummer) also wore gorilla masks while performing The Lazy Song, a nod to the original clip.

It seemed so precise, said Aaron McElmeel, 17, of Riverside, who was doing backflips behind the seating area all night.

The hangar can accommodate a crowd of over 1,700 people (including standing places), but those watching the show have toppled several rows from the mouth of the hall to a nearby ice cream stand.

Evan Saucedo, singer of 24K Magic, performs Wednesday in the hangar of the OC Fair and Events Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

With an arsenal of hits at their disposal, 24K Magic put on a dance party all night long, with fans feeding off the energy of the group.

Having been trained in 2019, the members of the 24K Magic group spent less time together, but they stuck together and regained their own chemistry after a hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

We couldn’t get along, we couldn’t practice, we couldn’t do anything, said Davis, who was the group’s rapper in addition to his duties as a trumpeter. It’s so refreshing and truly glorious to get together and honestly see that we haven’t really missed a beat.

