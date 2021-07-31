Super Cat Fest Hosts Friday Night Fashion Show Fundraiser

As the event has done throughout its 12-year history, Super cat party mixes up a bit this time around. Hosted at Camden on the Lake Resort in Lake Ozark, Missouri, and coinciding with the 33rd Lake of the Ozarks shooting, this year’s high performance boating showcase scheduled for August 26-29 includes a new Bikini Life Fashion Showa charity event on Friday August 27.

Some of the generous people behind the Super Cat Fest Bikini Life Fashion Show, New York performance boat enthusiast Nolan Ferris, Buns Out Swimwear owner Josh Meyer, Buns Out Swimwear CEO Stephanie Phillips and owner of Demon Bikini Leanna Shadlow (left to right) got together a few weeks ago at Camden on the Lake Resort to prepare for the next fundraiser.

With the support of three first year sponsors, all of whom provide swimwear and boat clothingOfficial Babe Boat, Buns Out Swimwear and Demon bikinithe new Bikini Life fashion show will benefit a family deeply connected to the local performance boat scene that has been struggling for the past few years.

For those who don’t know the family, Pierre and Nicole Torres (right) adopted a son to expand their family and within months Elijah found himself in the emergency room with many complications. He was eventually determined to be suffering from an autoimmune disease, and over the past few years he has been back and forth to the hospital and resisted three stem cell transplants.

Throughout the process, Nicole Torres, who has been a key supporter of Super Cat Fest for many years as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Camden on the Lake, and Pierre Torres, who is the Executive Chef of Redhead by the Lake Grill, shared their time with the tremendous support of their employers by taking turns in the hospital each day as Elijah endures her difficult path to recovery.

As expected, there is no downtime for the couple, nor something that Nicole or Pierre is even considering, they just look forward to the day when Elijah comes home and can start to get to know the routine of the family. life of a child. And, as if the relentless physical and mental challenges placed on them weren’t tough enough, they were weighed down by the economic stresses that come with ongoing health care.

According to Nolan Ferris, a New York boater who took on a bigger role with Super Cat Fest this year, the Torres family were reluctant to accept help when approached about being the charity aspect of the new fashion show. which will offer attendees the chance to bid and win the evening outfits that promise to look stunning on or off the bow of a boat.

Nicole and Pierre don’t complain that they endure, finding happiness and light where they can, says Ferris. They move forward only in search of emotional support from family and friends. That’s all they ever asked for. So, knowing that the last 18 months have been trying for all of us, it is with quiet benevolence and a sincere appeal that we ask all those who are able to consider the difficult situation of this young couple and their son. endearing warrior to consider giving or bidding at auction during this event.

Ferris added that if there are any individuals or businesses that would like to get involved or offer their support for the Bikini Life Fashion Show, please contact him directly or contact him through the Super Cat Fest Facebook page.

