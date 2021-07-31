MLB trade deadline: Dodgers, Giants among contenders adding star power

Seattle has not been idle, but it has endured the anger of the public and the clubhouse for not doing sufficient in this window of opportunity. General manager Jerry DiPoto traded his top reliever Kendall Graveman and ended up with a replacement in Diego Castillo (with more years of control) but did next to nothing against the team’s offense. most impactful in half a century of full seasons (. 219). No Luke Sees. No Trevor story. No Bryant.

Capturing the vibe of a disappointed fan base, if not the public’s demand for action, a reporter coldly asked DiPoto, “Is your phone dead?”

DiPoto captured the Mariner Way perfectly when he bragged about getting five years of control from 24-year-old infielder with a .197 career average, Abraham Toro. “This is what we are doing,” said DiPoto, whose kingdom values ​​”years of control” to seize the moment.

What changed? Why this effervescence of activity?

1. There is no waiver deadline in August. It was the only chance to trade important players. No Justin Verlanders to have at the end of August. The teams had to not only fill in the gaps, but also anticipate them.

2. The Prospects did not play competitive baseball last season. Teams were more likely to trade excited prospects this year without this year of development and gameplay to fall in love with (Josiah Gray, Pete Armstrong-Crow, Austin Martin, etc.).