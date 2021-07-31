Fashion
Products and traditions: a Muslim couple opens a store in Moxham offering clothes, oils | New
Suzanne Fredericks says she walked into a new store in her Johnstown neighborhood days after it opened in June.
The Moxham resident said she now enjoys buying frankincense, sweet peas and wildflowers for my dry hands.
She remembers: When I saw what they were selling, I knew I had to come back.
The store at 128 Village Street in Moxham is called? MIH! WE THE BEST, which owner Christopher Shakir Linton said is a reference to Allah: It means, He is the Master.
Although it does not yet have signage, customers can identify the Lintons store by the hanging crescent moon and star decoration in the window.
In 2018, Linton was selling body oils for men and women in the trunk of his car.
When a friend suggested he open a store in Johnstown, Linton had reservations.
In Johnstown, I knew Islam was irrelevant, he said, and I didn’t think people would support me.
Linton said that by continuing to sell the oils for his car, people got to know me.
Then people started to ask me, where is your store?
Linton and his wife, Avonna, sell traditional Muslim clothing, organic soaps, face and hair products, and a few other things worth checking out, he said.
It offers free coffee and tea daily.
When customers enter the store, Linton wants people to ask for slippers (to cover their shoes) or slip your shoes out the door.
The first time Fredericks came to the store, she said, seeing the Islamic owner and his wife didn’t confuse me.
I’m an old hippie, she said.
I traveled and I rubbed shoulders with everyone.
As long as I am treated like a good customer, I will come back.
The body oils Linton is known for are displayed on the front counter.
Although Muslim women wear only perfumes in the home, Avonna has her favorites, including White Diamonds, made famous by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, she said.
In addition, Winter Berry is a fragrant fragrance.
For men, said Christopher Linton, one of his best-selling oils is Prada Sport.
Fashion and prayer
Linton, originally from Philadelphia, wears more casual clothing than traditional Muslim clothing.
Islam is like the different colors of a peacock, he said.
Muslims come in a variety.
Although Lintons s dress preference does not suggest an Islamic man, he said his conversation and public prayer heralded his faith.
When I talk to someone, I call out to Inshallah God willing, or Subpanallah All praise be to Allah, he said. I pray five times a day. It is something that I have chosen to do publicly.
When praying outside, the Solomon Homes resident has a mat under his feet when standing, bowing or prostrating.
I’m not doing this to be seen, he said. First and foremost, I fulfill my Islamic obligation.
Also, raise awareness of Islam, while letting my public prayer remind other Muslims who struggle in their prayer that they are not alone.
As for the general public, Linton said prayer can open dialogue.
People would take pictures of me when I bowed down, he said. Others will ask me if I’m okay.
If his obligatory prayer is at the store, he said, I can give them a booklet on Islam.
Faith and traditions
Christopher and Avonna Linton have five children. The couple said they had both good and bad experiences living in Johnstown.
When he goes through a job interview, he informs potential employers of his religious obligation.
Employers have been good at it, he says. As I pray five times a day, my prayers are shorter.
Linton said he was very satisfied with the interfaith dialogue he had had.
I’ve spoken to Protestants, Catholics and a Wiccan, he says. Many of them don’t know about Islam except what they see on television.
In some grocery stores, a little explanation is required for the deli.
I tell them I don’t eat pork, he said. Then I ask them to clean the meat slicer, before cutting my meat for lunch.
When shopping, Avonna wears a traditional hijab, which she says causes a never-ending gaze from working women. She then leaves the grocery store and waits in the car.
Avonna said she mainly wore pink, purple or red hijabs. When she wears a black hijab and its 90 degrees, she asks herself this sarcastic summer question: aren’t you hot?
The material is light, not heavy, she says. Besides, I used to wear a hijab. I have been wearing the hijab since I was 18.
Avonna said a few women told her, you are beautiful.
But many cling to one assumption: she is oppressed.
Softly, Avonna said: My hijab is beautiful to me. It’s modest, and I don’t like to show off my body.
When you don’t see my physical body, you look me in the eye and you really hear what I am communicating to you.
LaToya Bicko is a freelance writer from Johnstown.
