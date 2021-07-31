Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky in the pool





It’s another big night in the pool for the United States as Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky have the chance to add to their already impressive medal collection. The two biggest American stars will be in prime time Friday evening (Saturday morning in Japan) and will mark the penultimate day of swimming in Tokyo. Elsewhere at the Olympics, athletics is underway, tennis is coming to an end, and the US men’s basketball team has another chance to get on the right track. Here are the Olympic events that will take place on Saturday July 31st. Swimming: 9:30 p.m. (Friday), NBC The first final of the evening is the 100m butterfly final (9:30 p.m.), which Caeleb Dressel is expected to dominate, although Hungarian star Kristov Milak might stand a chance. Next, Ryhan Whyte and Phoebe Bacon are the Americans to watch in the women’s 200m backstroke final (9:37 pm). Right after, the women’s 800 freestyle (9:46) should be another showdown between Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus, and 15-year-old Katie Grimes, the youngest American Olympian, could be in the mix. Finally, the United States has a team in the mixed 4×100 medley relay (10:43 p.m.). Follow all the action of the 2020 Olympics Athletics: 7:00 a.m. (Saturday), NBC / Peacock The first final tomorrow morning is the men’s discus throw (7.15am), and Swede Daniel Stahl is a big favorite. After that, the mixed 4 × 400 relay race will take place (8:35 am), and Alica Schmidt, nicknamed “the sexiest athlete in the world”, will participate. The final final of the morning will be the women’s 100m (8:50 a.m.), the event where Sha’Carri Richardson was considered a gold medal contender before a controversial marijuana suspension. Men’s Singles Tennis Match for Bronze Medal: 2:00 a.m. (Saturday), Olympic Channel Novak Djokovic had the chance to make history by becoming the first man in tennis history to win the Golden Slam in all four Grand Slam tournaments and a gold medal at the Olympics. However, he fell to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and will now have to settle for bronze if he can beat Pablo Carreo Busta. Novak Djokovic in his loss to Alexander Zverev. Getty Images American Baseball vs. South Korea: 6:00 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN The United States rolled in their opener against Israel, winning 8-1 behind a home run and a brace from Tyler Austin. In Game 2 of the tournament, the Americans will face South Korea, who also won their opener against Israel. American Men’s Basketball vs Czech Republic: 8:00 a.m. (Saturday), Peacock After brawling in their first game against France and losing heartily, the US men’s basketball team blew up Iran. Can they score another huge victory against the Czech Republic and regain their mojo before the knockout stages?

