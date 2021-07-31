Discover the Drover Hotel, RealReal and more in Dallas





Drover Hotel Drover Hotel, marked by a memorable neon cowboy light installation courtesy of Austin artist Evan Voyles, is a new Autograph Collection luxury hotel in downtown Fort Worth with great Texan charm. Located along Marine Creek in the Stockyards National Historic District, the rustic-luxury Hotel Drover serves as the anchor for the new Mule Alley development project. Embodying modern hacienda design, the 200-room property is packed with unique features, including the stunning bronze and steel cowherd of John Lopez Studio’s lobby, steel-wood chandeliers, cowhide chairs, and a two-story library filled with Texas-inspired books. The backyard, teeming with flora such as magnolias, agave plants and saguaro cacti, is a social retreat equipped with a swimming pool, hot tub, private cabanas, fire pits and a stage for live music. The True Founded in 2011 by tech veteran Julie Wainwright, The True has grown into the largest online marketplace for authenticated consignment luxury goods, including fine jewelry and watches, menswear and womenswear, homeware, fine arts and children’s products. Its newer location on Knox Street also offers two consignment desks for easy drop-offs. Firestone & Robertson Distillation Firestone & Robertson Distillation, the artisan whiskey makers of Fort Worth-based TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon, released the first Texas Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, an on-barrel expression of TX Straight Bourbon. After a process of dedication, innovation and patience, the Bottled-in-Bond rule dates back to 1897, when Congress first provided the regulations. A product only obtains the label when the alcohol is produced by a master distiller in a distillery during a season. Additionally, alcohol must be aged in charred oak barrels for at least four years and bottled at 100 degrees in the United States.

