It’s all English, this romantic, gothic aesthetic: inside a pink Suffolk fashion house | Houses
The rose-pink thatched cottage in the seaside village of Walberswick, Suffolk, home to designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, isn’t as old or incongruous as you might think. Built in the 1940s to look old, its color is not a trendy lift; it’s pretty common in this part of the world, says Thornton. Pink houses are traditional in Suffolk. People mixed natural pigments such as elderberry or beef blood with limewash. The duo, who run the British fashion label Preen, used Nancy’s blushes by Farrow & Ball to a similar effect.
The house, a 10 minute walk from the rugged pebble beach of Walberswick, sits on an acre of lawn, cut in half by a low beech hedge that leans against a farmers’ field. The garden also includes a meadow of wildflowers and a sprinkling of mature trees: sycamore, scarlet oak and a huge copper beech, as well as cherry, apple, plum and pear trees. A small green horse-drawn caravan, once used in a facility during a Preen fashion show, is parked in the shade. Wisteria grows on the walls of the house and the thatch is low, the first story windows pointing below it.
Inside, the house reflects the individual style of the pairs: feminine meets Gothic, with a touch of punk. The flowers are often paired with a dark background to keep them from feeling too sweet on quilts, curtains, throws and cushions, much of it from smooth the house. Elsewhere, on the other hand, a piece of black lace serves as a curtain and a cushion represents Darth Vader. It’s pretty English, that romantic, Gothic aesthetic, Thornton says. We love anything floral, but that doesn’t mean it has to be pretty. I love the contrast between the dark and the delicate, and everything that is worn and imperfect. We wanted a lived-in country look, with a nod to craftsmanship.
On the ground floor is a cozy open plan kitchen / diner. Black painted shelves in the kitchen area form a sturdy backdrop to a collection of objects that includes a ledger book from a market in Japan, displayed under a glass bell, and a large speckled ceramic mushroom red (several of them are also found in the garden). Upstairs, three bedrooms; the couple’s daughters, Fauve, 12, and Blythe, eight, share a room.
Ornaments, frames, vases and glass bottles filled with stems of wildflowers and blown bouquets of cow parsley occupy every surface. Most of the furniture is sourced from local vintage stores, including a well-worn farmhouse dining table, a set of three Victorian scalloped-edged pendants hanging above, and a daybed in the living room.
Thornton and Bregazzi discovered the village after vacationing nearby and falling in love with the area. When they bought the house six years ago, it hadn’t been lived in for several years; the owner visited it every year from New York, but otherwise it was empty. Brambles, nettles and fallen trees obscured the lawn. When we first saw it we had to make our way through them just to get to the property. It was like a witch’s house. The lawn was the size of a postage stamp; once we cut all the brambles, we were amazed at its size, says Thornton. The clearance also revealed a view over the fields to the sea.
The house itself was healthy. Even after all these years empty, there was no humidity. They replaced the windows, changed the layout of the ground floor, and installed a new kitchen, heating and wiring.
During the containment last spring, the house and particularly the garden were a godsend. We ate all the meals together, we planted a vegetable garden and had picnics on the beach, says Thornton. They dragged an antique bed frame out into the garden, covered it with throws, and used it as a place to relax, under the dappled light of the canopy. One of our favorite activities was to cycle to the sea after dinner and watch the sunset. And we really got to know the people of the village. Walberswick has an artistic and star-studded reputation: residents include directors Paul Greengrass and Richard Curtis, DJ and author Simon Mayo, and several members of the Freud family, including Curtiss’ partner Emma, and writer Esther.
Covid has hit the business of Thornton and Bregazzis hard. We went from very comfortable to very scary pretty quickly, says Thornton, who started Preen in 1996 with Bregazzi (the name refers to preening birds and reflects Preens’ early use of feathers). The market for festive and special clothing has disappeared. Household items turned out to be their savior. Using old-season fabrics, they created limited-run cushions and throws: the cushions are reversible, and the quilted comforters feature dark bases with flowers on top. We couldn’t meet the demand.
Despite the hordes of holidaymakers, Walberswick is beautiful in the summer. Our days are simple and relaxing for cooking, eating and gardening, says Thornton. We swim in the sea in the early morning and explore the reed beds. There is a sense of history and romance here: there is only one entry and exit route. Sometimes it almost feels like an island.
