Airport Fashion: From Abhishek Bachchan to Sophie Choudry, Stars Choose Comfort and Style





B-Town never misses an opportunity to give us major fashion goals whenever they travel. From Sonam Kapoor to Pooja Hegde, celebrities have been spotted traveling in style without compromising on comfort. As another week draws to a close, let’s see what your favorite celebrities wore at the airport. Sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor was seen leaving town. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor always ticks the right boxes with her style. She was seen wearing a black dress paired with animal print heels. Her sleek ponytail gave the look a perfect finish. Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan kept it laid back and cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan stayed casual in a white hoodie and a pair of blue jeans at the airport. As always, he kept his look easy and stylish. Nikki Tamboli Nikki Tamboli looked elegant at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli was a real diva at the airport. She wore a black cropped top and matching pencil skirt, paired with sheer heels. However, her black turban stole the show by further enhancing her look. Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ameesha Patel was captured wearing a white riding crop and red jogging pants as well as a white jacket tied around her waist. She completed the look with white shoes and a handbag. Maniesh Paul Maniesh Paul was all smiles at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Maniesh Paul kept it casual and cool with this yellow sweatshirt and black sweatpants. What caught our attention was his pair of multicolored shoes that he wore in style. Pooja hegde Pooja Hegde remained relaxed at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde took it easy for her airport look. She teamed a white top with a pair of asymmetrical blue jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. R Madhavan R Madhavan poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) R Madhavan’s look was all about comfort at the airport. He opted to wear sweatpants with a black jacket over a basic white t-shirt. He completed his look with a cap and sneakers. Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh was pretty at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty when she was spotted at the airport. She wore a pair of wide-bottomed blue jeans with a white cropped top, paired with an oversized pink shirt to give the look a chic finish. His black mask with his initials printed on it caught our attention. Sophie choudry Sophie Choudry poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry kept it super stylish at the airport. She chose a beautiful pink-colored bodycon dress for her outing and paired it with a short leather jacket. She completed the look with black heels. Vidyut Jamwal Vidyut Jamwal was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidyut Jamwal’s look was a perfect combination of suave and airport comfort. He was wearing olive green sweatpants with a t-shirt of the same color. He paired the look with a matching shirt and white sneakers. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE lifestyle| Instagram: ie_lifestyle

