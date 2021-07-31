Fashion
Jennifer Hudson Stuns In White Minidress At Respect Special Screening In Martha’s Vineyard
Jennifer Hudson Stuns In A Flowing White Mini Dress At A Special Screening Of Aretha Franklin’s Biopic Respect In Martha’s Vineyard
Just two weeks away from its theatrical release, Jennifer Hudson attended a reception and special screening of her film, Respect, at Martha’s Vineyard on Friday night.
The 39-year-old singer and actress looked stunning in a flowing white mini dress while continuing to build excitement for Aretha Franklin’s biopic with a special screening.
The film, which spanned years, is deeply personal to Hudson, as the late Franklin hand-selected her to play the role more than a decade before the film was ever lit.
Respect: Jennifer Hudson, 39, looks radiant as she attends a special screening of her film Respect in Martha’s Vineyard
The Dream Girls star arrived in style as she stepped off a boat with a group of friends at sunset.
She looked elegant but relaxed in a flowing white mini dress with cascading buttons down the front and a high neck.
Dressing the look down, she rocked a pair of white straw lined platforms and wore her caramel braids in natural curls.
Hudson grabbed attention at the screening, and understandably, as the film’s frontman, she was asked to speak at the event.
Big debut: Hudson commanded the venue as she gave an impassioned speech ahead of screening
Evening Special: Ahead of the film’s August 13 release, the excitement continues to grow as the project has been in the works for years
And at one point, she was seen posing next to the movie poster and an iconic pink dress worn by the late great Respect singer who died in 2018.
The attendees appeared to be close friends of her and the Franklin family as well as the mayor of Atlanta with whom she posed for a dockside photo.
In October Weekly entertainmentarticle, Hudson disclosed a bit of his friendship with Aretha and how the film came about.
“We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was, ‘You’re going to win another Oscar for playing me, aren’t you? “Hudson said of the 2006 meeting.
“Imagine Aretha Franklin looking you in the face and telling you this,” she continued, responding, “I can try.”
Memorable moment: “We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was, ‘You’re going to win another Oscar for playing me, aren’t you? “‘Hudson shared the way she was chosen
Privacy: Attendees appeared to be close friends of her and the Franklin family as well as the mayor of Atlanta with whom she posed for a dockside photo
And although she received Aretha’s blessing, the singer died before the film was officially lit, following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer of the pancreas in 2018. She was 76 years old.
“I had to go to a place so deep to be able to do it sometimes, and it helped me pull out of my life and it made me realize all the more why she chose me,” Hudson said. about emotion representation on screen.
Speaking of her close friendship with Aretha, Hudson said, “I miss hearing her because I feel like by teaching me about her life, she taught me about life.”
“I still have the text strings, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to him was August 8th, [2018] (eight days before her death) and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath. ‘
The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 13.
Irreplaceable: “I still have the text strings, so every now and then I watch them,” Hudson said of their last talk on Aug 8, 2018; photographed in 2014
