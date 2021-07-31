Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force against black man





ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) – An officer was fired from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety after an internal committee found he used excessive force on a man while answering a call to 911. This happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at 741 Colleton Street in Orangeburg, officials confirmed. This is the address for Colleton Village townhouses near the South Carolina State University and Claflin campuses. The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun. At one point, the officer used force against a man. What exactly the officer did has not been revealed. Neighbors told WIS that the officer put his boot on the victim’s head and kicked him in the head. Witnesses alerted the police to the use of force. Orangeburg DPS Chief Mike Adams said he reviewed video of the incident the next morning and immediately called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate. This investigation is ongoing. The officer was white and the man he used force on was black, Adams added. On Wednesday, the Orangeburg DPS Use of Force Committee met and decided to fire the officer after determining that the officer’s actions were outside of the use of force policy. strength. The shares do not represent Orangeburg or the men and women on duty, Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. The city is working with SLED and we expect the investigation to end next week. WIS spoke to the victim at her home on Friday. He said he had been to the hospital and was not doing very well at the moment, but he wouldn’t say much more. The officer who was fired had a number of years of experience in the force, the chief said. This incident could cause injury in our community, but we want people to know it will not be tolerated in any way, said city administrator Sidney Evering. WIS has called for any video of the officers’ use of force through the Freedom of Information Act. At this time, officials are not releasing a video, saying it is under investigation. Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved. Notice a spelling or grammar mistake in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the title of the article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wistv.com/2021/07/30/orangeburg-officer-fired-after-excessive-use-force-black-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos