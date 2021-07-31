Fashion
Nick Cannon’s fourth mom Alyssa Scott strips down at a party just weeks after welcoming her seventh child
NICK Cannon’s fourth mom, Alyssa Scott, took off her dress at her party just weeks after welcoming her seventh child last month.
Alyssa shared a few snaps of herself posing in a sexy green dress onInstagram.
The model had curled her long blonde hair.
She also had a handbag to go with her gorgeous green dress.
The dress also had a v-cut that seemed to tease that Alyssa was bra-less.
In her Instagram story, Nick’s baby mum posted a photo of the back of her head, which showed off her round earrings, fancy rings on her fingers, bracelets and gold necklace.
Alyssa wrote, “Matching up all of this amazing lion energy floating around lions, gemini and slump is the first level of my book. “
While taking a foot snap, Alyssa jokingly captioned the Instagram story: “I tried to prick my shoe but my circulation was in trouble.”
‘INCREDIBLE LION ENERGY’
Recently, Alyssa showed her son Zen’s face for the first time in an adorable clip.
Alyssa took to her Instagram stories to post the short video.
In the middle of his photoshoot, Zen seemed to be wide awake and was looking around curiously.
The mother of one posted a broken-eyed emoji on the clip.
Earlier in June, Alyssa revealed she had given birth and shared three snaps. two of which showed her holding her newborn baby.
She captioned the pictures: “I will love you for eternity – 62321.”
‘FOR ETERNITY’
Also in June, Nick, 40, already welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with ex-girlfriend Abby De La Rosa.
The Masked Singer host and Abbyposed first reunited with their kids in a cute photoshoot.
The TV star also has children Monroe and MoroccanScott, nine, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
The Drumline actor also shared an adorable video with his four-year-old son Golden and seven-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.
“CHILDREN ARE BLESSINGS”
More children could be in Nick’s future, as the movie star’s father once advised him to have as many children as possible.
James Cannon exclusively told The Sun: “I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, ‘Make as much money as you can and have as many children as you can.'”
The Misfits actor also previously stated that every child he took in was no accident.
During an interview on hisPower 106 Los Angelesradio show, Nick explained, “I have these kids on purpose. I have no accident!
“Believe me, there are a lot of people I could have gotten pregnant with that I didn’t.
“The ones who got pregnant are the ones who were supposed to get pregnant … You only live once.”
