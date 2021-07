Goodbye bikinis? Athletes at the Olympics and beyond battle sexist uniforms

Off Brand is a column that looks at fashion and beauty trends. IN 2004FIFA President Sepp Blatter came up with an idea to make women’s football more exciting for spectators: tighter shorts. His comments to Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick suggest that football could follow the lead of volleyball, where women’s uniforms are more telling than men’s. (Mr Blatter, who has been banned from football by FIFA for ethical violations, including illegal bonus payments, did not respond to requests for comment) Mr Blatters’ opinion, while clearly backslid, did not shock those like me who have played women’s sports at any level. As a high school field hockey and lacrosse player, I received more feedback on the length and style of my game day kilt from my mates and passers-by than any other aspect of the sport. . Even on lacrosse game days, when I had to drag a 6-foot-long antique wooden stick through each classroom, comments were always about the skimpy outfit. Even though I happened to love the old-fashioned charm of the traditional skirt, most of the time my teammates and I would have preferred the option of wearing shorts. It struck me then as now that the short skirt imposed a sense of objectification around the sport. The focus was in the wrong place. Over the past few weeks, several elite athletes have expressed similar concerns as conversations about women’s sports uniforms resurface. The German women’s gymnastics team wore full body suits to compete in the Tokyo Olympics last Sunday instead of the more common bikini leotard. In April, when the team first wore this concealed look (which, although permitted by sports governing bodies, is rare), the German Gymnastics Federation tweeted that it was a declaration against sexualization in gymnastics. It doesn’t seem accidental that this is the first Summer Olympics to take place after Larry Nassar’s 2018 conviction for widespread sexual abuse in sport. The previous week, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team were fined 1,500 euros (equivalent to $ 1,783) by the European Handball Federation for insisting on wearing shorts instead of the compulsory bikini bottoms at the championships European beach handball in Bulgaria. Following an international outcry, singer Pink even offered to pay the fine to the teams, the EHF donated the fine to an organization promoting equality in sport. Michael Wiederer, president of the EHF, said his organization would do everything possible to ensure that a change in the regulation of athletes’ uniforms can be implemented.

