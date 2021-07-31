While many Americans slept, the US women’s 3×3 basketball team went undefeated in their first six games of the Tokyo Olympics to secure the No.1 seed in the semifinals.

It was the start of the all-new Olympic event that recalled the illustrious heritage of the more traditional American team, which is exactly what Sky center Stefanie Dolson said was the goal of their four-man squad.

On Wednesday morning, they cemented their own place in American basketball lore by winning the first Olympic gold in 3×3 history.

Years from now, when the story of the beginning of 3×3 is told, it won’t be able to be told without them winning the first gold medal, said coach Kara Lawson.

The week-long competition of nine games that took no more than 30 minutes each is gone. But the journey leading this team to gold has been slow and methodical.

This was especially true for Las Vegas Aces goalie Kelsey Plum.

She tore off her Achilles last June while playing 3×3 for an Olympic Games still scheduled for 2020. The postponement of the

The Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to recover and return to the Olympic team.

When Plum put the gold medal around her neck earlier in the week, she reflected on the importance of the date. It was exactly a year earlier that she took her first steps after the surgery.

It’s been a long time for the people who have been in that group, Plum said ahead of the semi-finals. But he went fast in a different way. This tournament is non-stop.

The pace of play and physicality have attracted new fans including Dolsons Sky teammates Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.

Dolson said she speaks to them daily throughout the tournament via text messages and direct messages on social media.

Most of the conversations took place after his teammates learned about the previous day’s games. She didn’t expect everyone to wake up in the middle of the night.

Dolsons Sky’s teammates were ready for the gold medal game against the Russian Olympic Committee, watching her lead the United States on points (seven) and rebounds (nine).

We know how long she worked for it, Vandersloot said. We talked at length about that day with her. We knew from the start that being an Olympian was a huge dream for her.

Dolson is a two-time NCAA Champion of the UConn Dynasty. She was selected sixth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft and is a two-time WNBA Star.

His gold medal sits at the peak of all his previous accomplishments.

Winning this one for my country is something I have dreamed of and wanted for a long time, Dolson said.

Dolson and the rest of her 3×3 teammates left Tokyo on Friday. Sky have resumed training this week and will host Dolson next week, marking the start of the second half of the season.