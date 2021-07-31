Fashion
Stefanie Dolsons’ gold medal dream made historic
While many Americans slept, the US women’s 3×3 basketball team went undefeated in their first six games of the Tokyo Olympics to secure the No.1 seed in the semifinals.
It was the start of the all-new Olympic event that recalled the illustrious heritage of the more traditional American team, which is exactly what Sky center Stefanie Dolson said was the goal of their four-man squad.
On Wednesday morning, they cemented their own place in American basketball lore by winning the first Olympic gold in 3×3 history.
Years from now, when the story of the beginning of 3×3 is told, it won’t be able to be told without them winning the first gold medal, said coach Kara Lawson.
The week-long competition of nine games that took no more than 30 minutes each is gone. But the journey leading this team to gold has been slow and methodical.
This was especially true for Las Vegas Aces goalie Kelsey Plum.
She tore off her Achilles last June while playing 3×3 for an Olympic Games still scheduled for 2020. The postponement of the
The Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to recover and return to the Olympic team.
When Plum put the gold medal around her neck earlier in the week, she reflected on the importance of the date. It was exactly a year earlier that she took her first steps after the surgery.
It’s been a long time for the people who have been in that group, Plum said ahead of the semi-finals. But he went fast in a different way. This tournament is non-stop.
The pace of play and physicality have attracted new fans including Dolsons Sky teammates Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.
Dolson said she speaks to them daily throughout the tournament via text messages and direct messages on social media.
Most of the conversations took place after his teammates learned about the previous day’s games. She didn’t expect everyone to wake up in the middle of the night.
Dolsons Sky’s teammates were ready for the gold medal game against the Russian Olympic Committee, watching her lead the United States on points (seven) and rebounds (nine).
We know how long she worked for it, Vandersloot said. We talked at length about that day with her. We knew from the start that being an Olympian was a huge dream for her.
Dolson is a two-time NCAA Champion of the UConn Dynasty. She was selected sixth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft and is a two-time WNBA Star.
His gold medal sits at the peak of all his previous accomplishments.
Winning this one for my country is something I have dreamed of and wanted for a long time, Dolson said.
Dolson and the rest of her 3×3 teammates left Tokyo on Friday. Sky have resumed training this week and will host Dolson next week, marking the start of the second half of the season.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/chicago-sky-and-wnba/2021/7/31/22594313/stefanie-dolson-gold-medal-dream-fulfilled-in-historic-fashion-3×3-olympics-tokyo-kelsey-plum
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]