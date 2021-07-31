Getting to work on Front Street in Fremont





Have you been to downtown Fremonts lately? I think especially given the limitations of last year and more it’s edifying to see the number of local businesses on Front Street between Croghan and Garrison streets. Hopefully the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to diminish and inspire more and more people to shop at the stores and restaurants that line this block and elsewhere in the city. I never cease to be amazed by the number of companies that can set up in an urban island, building both the economy and the memory. Following:Roy Wilhelm: Guy Emerson of Fremont won the title of “World’s Greatest Sniper” Following:Wilhelm: Not everyone supported the Fremont name for the community A stroll along Front Street in this neighborhood brings you past shops and reminds you of the shops that lined the street 60 years ago. In 1958, when you turned the corner of Croghan Street and headed south along the west side of the street, you passed almost 20 businesses before reaching the corner of Front and Garrison. The old National Bank building on the corner of Front and Croghan had become the temporary residence of the recently merged Liberty National Bank with the Liberty office on the corner of Arch and State. Jean Frocks was next to the bank with the Freehs restaurant just to the south. Getting to work in the streets of Fremont Continuing down Front Street, you’ll find SK Drug Store, Walter Hoffman Shoes, and upstairs businesses in this Buckland Building: American Cancer Society, RB Fangboner Rentals and Real Estate, Drs WJ Martin and MM Riddell . The Masonic temple and lodge were also located on the second floor of this block. Bob Halls Mens Shop would then be followed by City Loan and Savings Co. Then came AL Bintz womenswear store, Lees shoe store, Bechbergers and Harvey Oaks Jewelers with Franks Quality Jewelers next door. In a way, there was still room for more. The Fashion Shoppe was at 128 with Schmidt Hat and Gift Shop at 130 South Front. Ash Milliner and the Singer Sewing Center in Fremont would bring you to Garrison Street. There were fewer businesses across the street, but many of them were larger stores, such as the dimes and the Josephs department store. FW Woolworths was just around the corner of Front and Croghan on the east side of the street. The Lords Dress store was next door with the Lytles men’s store just south of Lords. From there you’ll find the JJ Newberry Co., then Crosbys Shoes between Newberrys and the SS Kresge Co. Kresges would be followed by another Seegels shoe store before you came to what was one of the long-standing anchors. from the downtown Josephs department store. Certainly, these stores provided many souvenirs for the longtime Fremonters. The stores today are mostly different, but they offer experiences that will bring you back again and again to find the goodies and create new memories. Roy Wilhelm began a 40-year career with News-Messenger in 1965 as a journalist. Now retired, he writes for The News-Messenger and News Herald.

