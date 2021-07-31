Curtis Crosland: Philadelphia man convicted of murder freed by evidence that had been on file for more than 30 years





“I feel extremely happy, happy, that finally, you know… after 30 years or more, after constantly knocking on the door for someone to hear me, that day has finally arrived,” Curtis Crosland told CNN , 60 years. .

He has now returned home with his five children, his fiancé and his 32 grandchildren. “It’s a great feeling to still be a dad, to be wanted and wanted, and to open my arms to receive you, that has been the biggest part of being exonerated, that I come home to a loving family who wants and needs me, ”said Crosland.

Crosland’s conviction – based on the testimony of two witnesses who then retracted statements they made implicating him in the case – was overturned in June.

Crosland was convicted in 1991 of second degree murder, robbery and possession of an instrumentality in the 1984 murder of a store owner in Philadelphia. Documents that could have helped acquit or exonerate him have been on file with the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office since the case began, according to the lawsuit. The documents contained troubling information regarding the credibility of two key witnesses as well as police records which pointed to another suspect, the lawsuit said. But that information was suppressed and there was no other evidence that linked Crosland to the crime, the CIU said in the Press release The murder of ‘Tony’ Heo Il Man “Tony” Heo, a Philadelphia grocery and deli owner, was killed by a masked gunman in 1984. Heo was gunned down minutes before he closed his store for the night, according to the son of Heo, Song Il “Charles” Hey. “He was a really fun, humorous, positive, smiling and pleasant guy,” said Heo’s son. Heo said his father was highly regarded in the community and had a reputation for helping people. The crime was unsolved for years and Crosland only became a suspect in 1987, according to his lawyer, Claudia Flores. Crosland was working as an assistant to a physiotherapist and in 1987 was preparing to attend college in the hopes of becoming a physiotherapist himself. “I got a knock on my door (from the police), I remember saying to my wife and my son ‘I’ll be back’ because I didn’t do anything. I never came back. I never came back. never knew what I had done, until they told me what I was accused of. It’s like kidnapping, “Croland said. Witnesses recanted The two witnesses on whom Crosland’s conviction depended later retracted their statements implicating him, according to the lawsuit. One of them, Delores Tilghman, told police in 1988 that she overheard a conversation in which Crosland and others “were talking about the murder”. She then retracted that statement, according to the lawsuit. A second witness, Rodney Everett, told police that Crosland confessed to him that he murdered Heo. Everett himself was in prison at the time and was hoping for a deal, the lawsuit says. Everett later said he lied when he was involved with Crosland, according to the lawsuit. Documents that included Everett’s statements were found in police and district attorney files by the CIU. Flores said it was common for “prison snitches” to provide information to authorities to seek leniency in their own cases. Everett told Flores when questioning him about the Crosland case that he felt pressured by the police to testify, she said. “It was just very brutal. They’re threatening you. They’ll use your family and they’ll tell you what they’re doing to your family, taking your kids,” Everett told the Philadelphia Investigator CNN has reached out to Tilghman and Everett for comment, but has not received a response. Krasner said the Philadelphia Police and District Attorney’s Office have historically violated their duty to seek justice and uphold the Constitution. “Too often they have surrendered and tolerated horrific abuse of power. Many police officers have forced confessions through physical violence, verbal threats and violations of constitutional rights,” Krasner said in a statement. SDI Report CNN also requested comment on the Croland case from the Philadelphia Police Department, but did not receive a response. Criminal justice system ‘crumbles’ Crosland said his case illustrates how the criminal justice system is “broken, it’s unfair, it’s unconstitutional.” He maintained his innocence in prison and filed several petitions, acting as his own lawyer, which he says he learned to do by studying law books in the prison library. “You have poor, needy men who don’t have access to good defense. The system should be designed so that every man is treated equally,” Crosland said. Crosland said he goes to court every year during his time in prison to assert his innocence, but faces closed court doors. “I don’t think I have ever slept a full night, but I always told myself that the day I was exonerated I was going to sleep through the night,” he said. Crosland said his faith in God kept him strong – but this prison was still a “hellish” struggle every day. It’s hard to have someone tell you when you’re allowed to do basic things like waking up, taking a shower, or working, “especially by young (prison) guards who can be disrespectful at times” , did he declare. One of the toughest challenges for Croland, he said, was being away from his family. One of his sons, Risheen Crosland, was only 2 years old when his father was sent to prison. When Crosland was cleared, Risheen was 36 and had two children himself. “We went through a lot of childhood traumas without having a father… and grew up in poverty,” Risheen Crosland told CNN. “We didn’t have new clothes, we wore low-end clothes, sometimes we had to be hungry… the gas cut, the electricity cut,” he said. Beyond the lack of financial security, he was unable to establish a normal relationship with his father, he said. “I didn’t learn to ride a bike, to play wrestling, basketball or football (with my dad).” I didn’t have these things growing up with my dad, ”he said. Victim’s son believes racism played a role Heo said he was happy that Crosland was finally cleared of his father’s murder. “I firmly believe that Croland should have been a free man,” he said. Heo believes racism played a role in how police and the prosecutor ruled on Crosland’s case – and that the prosecutor was racially prejudiced against his own family. “I think the prosecutor took advantage of my mother’s inability to understand all the complications of the legal case. They did not feel responsible for explaining all the legal details to us,” he said. “There was no translator during the legal proceedings, they used Latin words. I didn’t know what was being said, I didn’t have a phone with Google, a lot of things were going on.” Flores said all levels of the criminal justice system are steeped in systemic racism, which has contributed to Crosland’s wrongful conviction. “Most of the people serving life sentences without parole in Pennsylvania are black males. Most of those police officers involved are likely white. It’s a system saturated with systemic racism every step of the way. crimes are investigated, to jury selection, to the fact that most prosecutors and judges are white, ”she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/31/us/curtis-crosland-philadelphia-murder-exoneration/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos