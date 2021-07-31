Fashion trends evolve with the course of the pandemic

Last summer, Michael Rubinstein could not give a dress. Loungewear, however, now it was all the rage.

We’ve sold a lot of sweatpants and pajamas, said Rubinstein, owner of Feet gallery. This is what people experienced in sweatpants.

There has since been a change in fashion, although not everyone has given up on this ultra-comfortable trend.

Now, until the summer of 2021 and with the pandemic at a different stage, Rubinstein said he has noticed a shift in shopping and customers are looking for clothes that are a little prettier.

It’s not super formal, he said, but definitely several levels above the sweatpants.

Pepper EB, owner of the eponymous women’s boutique in Shadyside, agreed.

People are tired of wearing their loungewear, she said.

Ever since the mask’s tenure changed and going out for dinner once again became a thing, there has been a demand for more stylish items. In this sense, Pepper said, the most common request from customers is wedding attire. It doesn’t matter if it’s a black tie, a garden party, or a country club affair, everything that was postponed last year is happening now.

From left to right: Director Sommer Eperthener, Owner Michael Rubinstein and Director Dana Rutka of Footloose Galleria. Photo courtesy of Michael Rubinstein

Based on The Knots survey of 7,600 couples nationwide, 32% of those whose initial wedding dates were between January 1 and December 31, 2020, hosted the ceremony last year but postponed the reception to a later date; 15% postponed the entire wedding until 2021.

With so many weddings finally taking place, Pepper said, people need dresses.

Justin Sigal, owner of Small shoes in Squirrel Hill, hasn’t noticed an overwhelming demand for formal footwear or a full return to pre-pandemic fashion. Instead, there has been an evolution from slippers and athletics to everyday wear and casual dress shoes, he said.

At this point, he said, customers are leaving their homes either to go on vacation or for dinner and a movie, and so what is worn in public is different from what was worn at home ago. a year. Sigal added that he always noticed the exterior look, but the summer season can also be a factor in this fashion trend.

In the fall, once school resumes and more workers return to the office, Sigal believes there may be a greater demand for dress shoes. For now, however, the biggest sellers are Dr. Martens and Sperry boat shoes. Both are favored by students preparing for a likely return to campus in the coming weeks, he said.

Justin Sigal of Littles Shoes stands outside a Naot shoe exhibit. Photo by Adam Reinherz

Ellen Levick Martahus, owner of Seduce, a women’s clothing store in Bloomfield, said that after spending such long periods at home, customers express a sense of excitement.

I think people are excited that they can get something new and be able to wear it, she said.

Allure specializes in unique, seasonal clothing, often with matching jewelry. The constant common thread among his pieces, however, is versatility. Each item can be mixed and matched with another, she said, like a really interesting kimono can be worn with jeans or over a silk robe.

Levick Martahus said customers have expressed a desire to buy new clothes, but are sticking to pre-pandemic spending behaviors.

People don’t want to waste money on things they can wear for a season, she said. When clothes are made with a little better quality, they can become timeless.

A model dressed in the versatile and stylish clothing of Allure. Photo courtesy of Ellen Levick Martahus

Allure has been located in Bloomfield for 29 years. Following government-imposed closures in March 2020, the store was closed for several months. Although unable to open his doors to customers, Levick Martahus still went to work every day. She described this time as quite devastating and said the pandemic had affected all facets of the fashion and clothing industry… Some of the companies I have dealt with for 30 years have had to close their doors.

What helped give perspective, said Levick Martahus, was remembering his family’s origins.

My very old parents were hawkers in the old country, with a cart, selling pins and needles and fabrics, she says.

There have been a lot of shifts in the apparel business since the coronavirus crisis began, but customers are finally coming back. The lesson, said Levick Martahus, is that in any business and in life, we always have to adapt to different circumstances. PJC

Adam Reinherz can be contacted at [email protected]