Rag and Bone just took $ 300 off the perfect ready-to-do blazer





If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there are countless ways to be in the middle of something and none of them are right. You can be a middle man, work in a middle man, or own a business with average Yelp reviews. You can be lost in the middle of nowhere, eating in an intermediate restaurant or, gods, living the middle ages. Malcolm didn’t like being in the middle, nor this cop who had his ear cut off in Reservoir dogs. And no one likes being in the middle of a pandemic. The middle. Not great! And now we’re about to step out of the hot, buttery embrace of summer with one foot and into a period between the seasons. It’s that part of the year when it’s still pretty darn hot during the day but cools down to oooh-might-need-a-light-coat evening temperatures. Something a little less formal like Taylor Stitch’s gorgeous Long Haul trucker or Outerknown’s moleskin shirt will look great most of the time. But what happens when, say, you get an invitation to a chic rooftop shindig where the vibe isn’t fully buttoned up but you still want to watch, as Stanley Ipkiss would say, ssss-smoking? Beautiful people, you have to let go of what you are doing and immediately embrace the Parker Cotton Blazer from Rag & Bone. Parker jacket in Rag & Bone cotton $ 200 (instead of $ 495, 60% off)

ragbone.com This is not your standard blazer. Made from Japanese crumpled cotton, the Parker has a slightly crumpled texture that is nice to look at up close or across the room. It allows anyone who wears it to stand out in the most subtle way. Best of all, the material feels substantial, like it won’t tear if it gets stuck in a nail or someone slashes you with a rusty butter knife. The four buttons on the front and the patch pockets give it a more casual look, I don’t care atmosphere without being pretentious. Slip it on and it’s light but not flimsy. You are‘I’m not going to sweat through this thing. You can also easily wear it to a three Michelin star restaurant or to a night time baseball game. Want a little more swagger? Pop the collar. A little less boastfulness? Pull on a light collared shirt underneath. Or, damn it, try it on with shorts. Courtesy There has never been a better time to purchase one of these blazers. Rag and Bone dramatically reduced the price of five tickets to $ 200. For a wardrobe staple this versatile, this is an exceptional deal. And remember, this jacket isn’t meant to aim for the middle; it’s about finding balance. The balance is excellent. Even in the middle of the middle season. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

