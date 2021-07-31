Fashion
Young people show their creative side at the fair’s annual animal fashion competition
ADRIAN A major component of what makes the Lenawee County Fair what it is are the agriculture focused events, 4-H programs and leadership skills building for youth.
Nearly 20 young people from the region were able to take their poultry and goats out of their pens and take a short excursion Thursday afternoon to the bandshell, where they took part in the fair’s annual goat and poultry fashion show.
Creative, wacky and wacky costumes were put on the animals by their human caregivers, to the delight of the crowd in attendance and judges Amy Hinkley, Tina Livingston and Heather Wiebusch, all from the Lenawee Middle School District and each from them judging the fashion show for the very first time.
We all had a blast doing this, Livingston said after selecting the top five costumed chickens and top three goats.
Fashion show host Abby Vittore interacted with the young people on stage in front of the audience, conducted Q&A with fashion attendees, and had the chance to comment on each animal’s unique costume.
After all, how often do you see a chicken named Layla dressed up as a hot dog?
For many of the poultry competition participants, their animal was a chicken, but turkeys, roosters, hens and other birds were also accepted.
Costumed chickens included the aforementioned hot dog as well as chefs, doctors, police chickens, and even a waitress. The goats, meanwhile, included a spider, a goat in Dumbo costume and even a goat dressed in honor of the late Joe Diffie, who died in March 2020 from complications from COVID-19. Diffie, a country music artist, was the musical star of the 2017 Lenawee County Fair.
We really have unique and creative children here today, said Wiebusch. It really made it difficult for us during the judgment. We could have awarded a lot of first place trophies.
Fashion contest winners also received gift cards to Frosty Cow in addition to a trophy, which goat fashion contest winner Ella Graves said would come in handy on a hot Thursday afternoon.
I’m really excited for an ice cream, she said. I’m heading there right now.
Graves’ goat was disguised as a spider. The costume was handmade and perfectly sized for her Graves goat.
Abby Freeman and her goat dressed as Dumbo the Flying Elephant placed second in the competition. Freeman also donned makeup as Dumbos Mouse sidekick, Timothy Q. Mouse. Third place went to Amy Phillips and her goat, dressed in Diffie’s honor.
For the chicken fashion show, Juliana Kurutz and her chicken, Trooper, took home the top prize. Trooper was dressed as a medical nurse.
Dalton Edward Trumble and his chicken, Chicka, took second place as a waiter and waitress duo. Third place went to Penelope Johnson and Pepper the Chicken, who was dressed up as a superhero. Fourth place was Maddie Kurutz and Sneaky the Doctor Chicken, and fifth place went to Cameron Dickerson and his chef chicken, Rice Cake.
The judges were able to inspect each participant in the fashion show. Criteria included the showmanship of the animal and its human presenter, why the animal was dressed the way it was, and the time and effort the costume took and the thought process took.
There had to be a reason, a story as to why this chicken or goat was dressed the way it was, Hinkley said. We heard great stories and saw great costumes.
