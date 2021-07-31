“Never Have I Ever” star identifies with having to dress in a “cringe-worthy” costume for a job

In Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” Mindy Kaling’s latest and arguably greatest project that follows the equally devastating story of a South Asian family, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is a protagonist as well. charismatic than ever. seen in a teen comedy. But while Devi’s high school love triangle hijinks take center stage, the show’s second season also delves deeper into the lives of three other South Asian characters as they set off on their own journeys.

Devi’s mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) finds herself identifying more as American Indian than Indian and also begins to embark on a romantic life following the loss of her husband. Meanwhile, Devi Kamala’s cousin (Richa Moorjani) is navigating the sexist politics of her new research job while maintaining her relationship with her boyfriend abroad. Even new student Aneesa (Megan Suri) turns out to have her own issues and isn’t just the cool intruder who is better Indian than Devi.

“We all have such different experiences and ways of growing up,” Moorjani told Salon. “This show shows four perspectives of South Asian women’s experience with Devi, Nalini, Kamala, Aneesa. There are so many different experiences, different ways of growing up and growing up here.”

Despite common aspects of their heritage, the series shows that no two stories of South Asian women are the same, as the long history of stories featuring symbolized characters of color might have us believe. . Salon spoke to Moorjani and the show’s writers about crafting these characters’ more nuanced experiences in Season 2.

“Everyone thinks Asian women will take all kinds of bullshit”

This season, we get a better understanding of the character of Caltech PhD student Kamala as she is forced to navigate workplace sexism in her lab. As a woman, she is subjected to heavy labor, horrendous overtime unlike her male peers, and she is also denied any credit for her invaluable work. It’s all maddening to watch, but Moorjani says it was “so exciting” to describe these everyday realities and Kamala’s journey to defend herself.

“Discrimination and sexism is still such a big problem in STEM, especially for women and especially for women of color,” she said. “A name that is taken off a paper is unfortunately a very common thing, and goes back to Marie Curie, when her husband must have won the Nobel Prize because she was a woman. It’s not something that we see very often portrayed on television or in the movies. “

Perhaps the most memorable way for Kamala to comply is under pressure to wear a sexualized flight attendant costume inspired by “The Fifth Element” to join her male cosplayer peers at a science convention. fiction. Moorjani laughs as he recalls this scene and notes that it is “both funny and grimacing” and personally familiar to him.

“I’ve never had to dress like a sexualized video game character before, but I had to do similar things even in my own industry when I was a ‘struggling artist,’ like going to events. where I had to dress like an “atmospheric Bollywood dancer”, and had to dress in very sexualized and exotic Bollywood costumes, and stand like a piece of furniture, “she recounted. “I know what it’s like to do something that’s so worth it, but you feel like you have to do it to fit in, to impress, or to get a job.”

Throughout “Never Have I Ever,” Devi is often criticized and forced to deal with her anger issues that cause her to act brash and dramatic. This contrasts with Kamala, who has been presented as the stereotypical perfect cousin, who is not only even-tempered and hard-working, but has even started dating a nice Indian, Prashant (Rushi Kota), who was chosen for her.

Yet it is to Devi’s anger and fire that Kamala turns when she talks to her cousin about the sexism she faces in her lab. This manifests crucial advice.

“Everyone thinks Asian women will take all kinds of bullshit, like bowing or giving them a cup of tea or shit. You can’t let them,” Devi says, offering a rare pearl of wisdom.

Kamala follows her cousin’s advice by taking out her main antagonist and even having her name added to the search. While it’s a joy to see, it’s bittersweet, as we see how Prashant’s advice that told him to adjust to the sexist treatment of wrestling has cast doubt on their relationship with Kamala. .

“This little piece of advice that Devi gives Kamala is actually extremely deep, because these are South Asian messages and all women of color have received throughout our lives, just to keep our heads down, as Prashant literally says to Kamala, ‘Just keep your head down and keep your head up and don’t let them think you’re difficult,’ he said, ‘Moorjani said.

“It is because of these messages that we have all received that many of us tend not to stand up for ourselves and put up with discrimination and sexism and take no for an answer,” she added. . “It’s something that I personally struggled with in my life, so it was something that was really cathartic for me.”

It’s a wake-up call for Kamala, whose previously assumed perfection made Devi’s struggles as a child of immigrants messy and ungrateful. But those who pay attention will find that Kamala has always been capable of rebellion and passion, especially when it comes to taking risks in her love life, inspired by the daring overtures of “Riverdale”. At the end of the season, Kamala drops a special dinner in which it is assumed that Prashant will propose to her and instead hangs out with Devi’s cool teacher Mr. Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

“Never Have I Ever” writer Amina Munir said of Kamala’s arc this season that we get a glimpse of “her growth and evolution with what she was ready to fight for, what compatibility means to her, “as” someone who is somewhat in between more traditional Eastern cultural values. “

The internal and external conflicts facing Kamala this season are an honest description of those of many young people from immigrant families.

“This is something that many of us children of immigrants have had to deal with throughout our lives, wanting to explore and express our identities, but also be confused about our identities,” Moorjani said. “We want to balance our modern Western way of life with our family, culture and background. It can lead to a lot of cognitive dissonance, and be confusing and stressful. I know exactly what it feels like to want to be your own person. And pursue your dreams while making everyone around you happy. “

There is no wrong way to be a South Asian woman

Meanwhile, Devi’s mother, Nalini, is on her own personal and professional journey. Dr Chris Jackson, played by beloved rapper Common, starts off as a rival of sorts to the recently widowed Nalini, only for the two to find solace in a shared loss and for Nalini to discover an unexpected spark of romance with him. .

“With Nalini, we saw on one side of her a very protective, careful and pretty intense mother who has a lot of conflicting feelings about raising her child and dealing with her grief, which I think is. just a really interesting color on Poorna, ”Munir said of Nalini’s new romance. “I think we rarely see romantic storylines for women of color over 30, in a way where it was really exciting and cool to write it, and to see Poorna handle it so gracefully. “

Series co-creator Lang Fisher and an alum of previous Kaling-led projects say this tapestry of diverse experiences of South Asian female characters is particularly exciting as a break from the tokenization of women of color in the world. previous shows. Gone are the days of a character of color or a character from a marginalized community, representing everyone in their community in a singular, generally stereotypical scenario.

“Historically, we’re used to seeing a person of color being a sidekick, and at least on our show we’re trying to show that it should never be the case,” Fisher said. “We want all of our characters to be totally fleshed out, real human beings, with dreams, needs and wants, real stories behind them.”

Nalini, Devi, and Kamala might be family, but they couldn’t be more different in the way their heritage shapes their lives. In Season 2, as Devi grapples with the aftermath of some of her more impulsive behaviors, we start to see changes in her mother and cousin’s decision-making as they start to become less careful and cautious in their personal life.

In their own way, the women of the Vishwakumar family are at a crossroads at the end of the season. Devi seems to be on the verge of everything she thought she ever wanted, she is doing well in school and dating the man of her dreams. Nalini can be open to love again. And Kamala resists sexism at work and leaves the future of her relationship with alleged fiance Prashant on a cliffhanger.

Moorjani herself says she has no idea what the future holds for Kamala, but is convinced that “it will be fun to explore and see Kamala make romantic and non-romantic decisions for herself. without being constrained by anything “. And she’s confident the show will continue its flair for creating comedy through the honest, everyday experiences and frustrations of women of color and young people.

“I was amazed at how many things written on the show that, like I was like, ‘This has literally happened to me, or to someone I know’, and very much related to it,” said Moorjani said.

Both seasons of “Never Have I Ever” are streaming on Netflix.