Lee and Wang win first badminton gold for Chinese Taipei with doubles title





Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin won Chinese Taipeis’ first-ever badminton gold medal with a sensational performance to eliminate third seed Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China in the men’s doubles final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here. China has stepped onto the podium in the last two Olympics in this event, but Li and Liu were beaten in straight sets by Lee and Wang. The pair from Chinese Taipei had a tight first set, before moving away to complete a 21-18, 21-12 triumph. The victory was sealed by a hawkeye decision as it confirmed that Lees’ shot landed inside the baseline, triggering jubilant scenes from the Taiwanese athletes. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia won the bronze medal after beating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 17-21, 21-17, 21-14. Li and Liu took the silver, but the 2018 world champions will see it as a missed opportunity to reach the podium. They won the first three points and established a 10-6 lead in the first set, but couldn’t capitalize on their early success. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin celebrate after winning men’s doubles final in straight setsGetty Images Wang was a dominant force for Chinese Taipei, combining powerful overheads with superb defense to give his side a 16-14 lead. Li and Liu closed the lead to 17-16, but Lee and Wang won four of the next six points to secure the opening set. They then got off to a good start to the second set, with a 6-3 lead – they didn’t look back after that. Leading 11-5 at the change of ends, Lee and Wang were bursting with confidence. Wang reduced another smash to increase their advantage to 17-6, and while Li and Liu had a straight three-point streak to put the pressure on, Tapei’s Chinese pair responded clinically, with Wang putting a premium ahead. to secure another point. Wang then won a net rally to set up 10 match points and in the fourth time they got the win when Liu chose to let Lees’ shot which was confirmed to have landed as a result of a hawkeye review. Aaron Chia, front, and Soh Wooi Yik came from a set to win bronze for Malaysia Getty Images In the bronze medal match, Ahsan and Setiawan were unable to deliver bronze to Indonesia after losing their one set advantage. The lead changed hands several times in the first set before Setiawan eliminated the second of four set point opportunities. Ahsan and Setiawan were only five points away from sealing a podium place at 16-16 in the second set, but after Ansan made a costly error in judgment by dropping a serve, Chia became the first. as his smash forced a decision maker. All the momentum was with the Malaysians as they moved 4-1 ahead with Chia in showboating with a few shots between the legs in the middle of the rally. They led 11-6 at the change of ends and took the win with Chia producing a huge smash to clinch the bronze medal. Competition continues tomorrow with the men’s singles semi-finals and the women’s singles final between Chen Yufei of China and Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei.

